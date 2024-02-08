Protect the Game helping veterans become much-needed sports officials

Don Collings was never a star athlete, but he’s always enjoyed sports.

“I had been a wrestler and football player in high school, but I wasn’t any good,” he said. “So my coach offered me the whistle.”

Collings is also a veteran. He joined the Navy in 1967, and after serving in Vietnam he returned home to the United States in 1971 and got into officiating.

“I was watching a football game at the Navy base, and I walked across to the white hat, and he said to come to his office and we’ll talk,” said Collings. “So he got me started in football, which was primarily kids tackle. And then about two or three years later, I got transferred to Guam and was a combat medic, which is what I’m trained to do, and I also got involved with umpiring baseball and softball and worked 200 to 300 ballgames. I came back to California and then to the Great Lakes Officials Association, and I became president of the association (where he served from 1979 until 2002).”

Today, one doesn’t have to be a go-getter like Collings to switch roles from military to sports official since there’s the national non-profit Protect the Game to aid the process. Protect the Game is committed to certifying military veterans and their families to become sports officials.

The mission of Protect the Game is to provide opportunities for U.S. military veterans to be trained to officiate and work youth sports and thus increase the number of qualified youth sports officials in America.

Launched in Fort Collins, Colo., by Triple Crown Sports in 2019, Protect the Game has already trained more than 200 officials.

“We hope to be close to 250 by the first of April,” said Jordan Cohen, executive director for Protect the Game, who also assigns baseball umpires locally for the Illinois Officials Association. “We get (the veterans) trained and we get them uniforms and equipment, and then we connect them with a local assignor, so they don’t have to get anything.”

They just need to get themselves to one of the Protect the Game training sessions. There are breakout meetings on Feb. 12 at Marian Catholic, Feb. 19 at Joliet Catholic and Feb. 26 at Lincoln-Way West. These sessions are scheduled from 6:30-9 p.m. Those with questions can contact Cohen at 708-372-1030 or jordan@protectthegame.com for more info.

“As the shortage of certified officials affects youth and high school sports, leading to game cancellations, our mission gains even greater significance,” said Patty Hirsch, president of Protect the Game. “We’re dedicated to equipping military veterans with the training they need to become skilled officials, offering them the opportunity to contribute their expertise while simultaneously addressing the nationwide shortage of qualified officials.

“It’s a dual-purpose initiative that underscores our commitment to the sports community and our honored

Joliet’s own Mark Carlson, entering his 25th year as an MLB umpire, was the guest speaker at the first session earlier this month. Carlson, who worked the World Series in 2015 and 2020, is also a veteran. He served in the United States Marine Corps.

“He’s a great guy,” Cohen said. “And there are so many MLB guys who were in the military that it’s crazy.”

Protect the Game not only will assist veterans in becoming officials, but also their families.

“I don’t know how many father-and-son combos we’ve had, but right now we have a training in Indianapolis with a father and son duo,” Cohen said. “And in Vegas we recently had a father and daughter go through the training, so it’s something someone who served can do together with a family member.”

The need for officials remains immense and continues to grow. While Protect the Game is tailored to bring veterans into the role as umpires, referees and other sport officials, opportunities are also available for non-military folks who want to try calling balls and strikes.

Employment of sports officials is projected to grow 10% from 2022 to 2032, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Such growth is much faster than the average for all occupations, creating 5,000 openings for such officials each year, on average, over the next decade.

But it’s not just getting new officials, but also keeping them. A survey by the National Association of Sports Officials found that 69% of officials believe sportsmanship at games is getting worse, while 50% acknowledged that they do not feel safe while doing their jobs.

As people who have risked their lives to save others, veterans would seem to possess the experience, patience and situational awareness to step into a challenging role where the work environment often can be mean and nasty. It takes a calming, mature presence to maintain control, which caters to the skill set of vets.

“We thought we’d give back to the veterans for what they’ve done for the country and our freedoms,” Cohen said. “They already have skills to adapt and can make a little extra money and help with the shortage.”

And they can have fun.

“I’ve got 52 years in the IHSA, and if I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be doing it,” Collings said. “They key is having fun. A lot of military guys played some sports in high school, but the idea to become an official probably never dawned on them.”