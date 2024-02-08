Joliet home damaged by fire

Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a two-story house fire in the 2200 Block of Blackberry Ridge Drive on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 7. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

The Joliet Fire Department battled a house fire in the 2200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive on Thursday evening.

Crews from five stations responded to the call at 5 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke showing from the rear of a two-story single family home, according to the fire department.

Fire was discovered on the first floor of the residence and crews were able to declare the fire under control at 5:30 p.m., according to the fire department,

All residents were able to get out of the home before the fire crews arrived and no one was injured, according to the fire department.

Fire crews from stations 6,7,8,9,10 responded to the scene. The fire is currently under investigation