Downtown Joliet businesses host Follow your Art event Thursday

Old National Bank, which has a location on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet, is the sponsor for the Follow Your Art event on Thursday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Downtown Joliet businesses will host an evening with the arts Thursday.

Fourteen downtown establishments from 5 to 9 p.m. will host entertainment, demonstrations, workshops, live music, crafts, photo shoots and more in an event sponsored by Old National Bank and organized by the Joliet City Center Partnership.

It is the first Follow Your Art event held downtown.

Visitors can start their evening at Jitters coffee house and restaurant, located at 178 N. Chicago St., where Old National Bank representatives will hand out maps listing activities, according to a news release from the City Center Partnership. They can also visit the City Center Partnership website at www.jolietdowntown.com for information about activities.

The event is tied into a Valentine’s Day theme and will include rom-com bingo,

“For one night, visitors will enjoy celebrating the season of love with some arts inspired activities in downtown Joliet,” according to the release.

“This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to get out of the house during winter and enjoy some family-friendly activities while getting to know our downtown businesses,” City Center Partnership Executive Director Priscilla Cordero said in the release.

Participating restaurants will have food and beverage specials. They also will provide entry forms for a prize basket.