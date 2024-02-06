Moody’s Investors upgrades Plainfield’s credit rating

The village of Plainfield has announced that Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the village’s water and sewer enterprise fund rating from Aa2 to Aa1. It also affirmed Plainfield’s Aa1 rating on outstanding general obligation bonds.

Moody’s is a global integrated risk assessment firm, which provides data to help decision-makers in business identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others.

Moody’s noted in its report that Plainfield “benefits from a trend of strong financial operations supported by growing tax and revenue bases.”

Bond credit ratings are a reflection of a government and taxing body’s financial health. Higher ratings can lead to better rates on future borrowing.