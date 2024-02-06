Closures for I-80 westbound lanes at Briggs Street in Joliet canceled

Interchanges along Interstate 80 in Joliet are being rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Route 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street.

Nighttime lane closures on the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 at Briggs Street in Joliet will not be necessary for the remainder of this week.

The Illinois Department of Transportation issued a news release Tuesday morning saying there will no longer be a need for the lane closures as the work was completed ahead of schedule.

Westbound I-80 was reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street Monday night and westbound I-80 was fully closed at Briggs Street overnight Tuesday until 5 a.m., according to a news release from IDOT.

The nighttime closures were originally expected to go through early Wednesday morning.

IDOT had shut down both eastbound and westbound lanes at Briggs Street overnight starting last Thursday night as part of the work on the bridge carrying Briggs Street over I-80 in Joliet

The closures were necessary to safely remove the existing Briggs Street bridge, according to IDOT.

The eastbound work also was completed sooner than anticipated.

The $7.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing Briggs Street bridge with a new one to accommodate the widening of I-80, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to IDOT.

The Briggs Street work is part of the overall I-80 project that will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.

