I-80 update: Lane closures at Briggs Street in Joliet

Traffic moves along Briggs Street near New Lenox Road and the Interstate 80 interchange in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Work on the bridge carrying Briggs Street over Interstate 80 in Joliet will require closures on I-80 over three nights beginning Monday, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing Briggs Street bridge, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Monday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street, and between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, eastbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street.

During those hours, a detour will direct those driving east on I-80 to exit the interstate at Briggs Street and continue across Briggs Street to access eastbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp, according to the release.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

Work on westbound lanes then will begin Tuesday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street, and between 1 and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, westbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street, according to the release.

During that time, a detour will direct those driving west on I-80 to exit the interstate at Briggs Street and continue across Briggs Street to access westbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The $7.3 million project, which involves replacing the existing Briggs Street bridge with a new one to accommodate the widening of I-80, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to IDOT.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays, and to allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The Briggs Street work is part of the overall I-80 project that will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.

Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Route 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street.