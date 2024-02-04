Boys basketball: Hot-shooting Davion Thompson, Bolingbrook hand Waubonsie Valley first loss

AURORA – During a magical months-long run, Waubonsie Valley didn’t know what it felt like to lose.

But a talented Bolingbrook basketball team came to town on Saturday and reminded the Warriors that you just can’t win ‘em all.

The Raiders withstood some hot 3-point shooting by the Warriors early on before handing the hosts a 71-56 nonconference setback, their first loss after a school-record 23 straight wins to open the season.

Even as Tyreek Coleman was knocking down a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to 31 points, Bolingbrook (19-4) trailed just 22-21 after one quarter.

The Raiders, who lost on Tuesday to Class 4A No. 1-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor, were led by elite freshman Davion Thompson and 6-foot-7 JT Pettigrew, but it was a total team effort on both ends of the floor that put an end to the Warriors’ perfect season.

“Historically we’re known for our offensive exploits, I guess, but we did a really good job defensively tonight,” Raiders coach Robert Brost said. “They were undefeated for a reason because they’re very good. To come in here and win in this atmosphere I’m just proud of our guys. They totally executed our gameplan almost to a T. Now we’ve got to go back to work on Monday.”

Thompson led the way with 17 points in the first half as Bolingbrook led 38-34 at the intermission. The ninth grader was 6-for-8 from the floor on the night — making all four of his 3s — and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line on his way to 26 points. Thompson had hoped for more than five rebounds, but there were so few missed shots on this night that the opportunities just weren’t there.

“We wanted to win this one bad. We couldn’t go out and get two losses in one week,” Thompson said. “Tonight, everything was going in. I was under the rim; I’m trying to get a rebound and everything’s going through the net.”

The Raiders finished 21-for-23 from the foul line as Pettigrew made 8 of 9 on his way to 18 points. The winners also shot a blazing 22 for 33 from the floor, including just three misses in the second half.

“We were the underdog today, but we stayed composed and played really good as a team,” said Pettigrew, a junior forward. “We did a good job rebounding and we did a good job trying to shut down No. 12 [Coleman]. He’s a really good player, but it feels good for all of us to win here today.”

The Warriors, who earlier clinched at least a share of a conference title for the first time since 2003, have had their share of tight victories and wins over ranked teams this season, but on Saturday the Raiders were just too tough.

“We weren’t at our best but that’s largely a credit to them,” Waubonsie Valley coach Andrew Schweitzer said. “They outplayed us, but it’s Feb. 3 and we just lost our first game.

“It stinks to just feel that feeling for the first time. There’s some mixed emotions but this isn’t one of those games where you rip into the kids.

“These kids have accomplished things already and we have more in front of us. We know we can be better. We also know that there’s a good chance that we see them again. I’m a competitor, and I would love that.”

The two schools are in a deep East Aurora sectional so they may very well run into one another in the postseason.

“We’ve got a special group. There have been plenty of times where we were in games like this and we got it done,” Schweitzer added. “They shot the crap out of the ball and they’re good. And that freshman is special. He’s special. But we’ll be fine.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240203/boys-basketball/bolingbrook-ends-waubonsie-valleys-perfect-season/