Joliet’s Nowell Park and Pilcher Park host upcoming programs

The Joliet Park District invites kids ages 8 to 13 to a youth lock-in night at the Nowell Park Recreation Center in Joliet.

These lock-in events are held every third Friday of the month at the center, 199 Mills Road, and participants can enjoy games, sports, crafts, music and food.

The next event will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16.

The cost is $40 for each participant.

For information, call 815-630-5537.

Pilcher Park programs

Pilcher Park, 2501 Highland Park Drive, in Joliet remains an active place during the winter, with programs and events for all ages.

Pilcher Park offers playground areas, picnic grounds, scenic hiking trails, bicycle trails and cross-country ski trails. More than 640 acres of land provide a habitat for wildlife and the perfect environment for outdoor recreation.

Cross-country ski rentals are available at the nature center during business hours. The price is $20 for two hours for adults and $10 for two hours for kids.

Bare Truth: Winter Tree ID

9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Age: 13 and older

Price: $8 a person

There’s more to tree identification than looking at leaves, especially in the winter, when branches are empty and fallen leaves hide beneath snow, mud and ice. Investigate bark, tree shape, stance and branching patterns to uncover the bare truth of tree identity.

Dress for the weather, as a portion of the program is outside.

Silent Night Ski or Hike

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16

Join in a guided cross-country ski through Pilcher Park – in silence – listening for great horned owl mating flights and other night sounds. Whether we swish through snow on skis or crunch along wearing boots, expect an evening of peaceful wonder.

Wish for snowfall! If the conditions are not right for skiing, then it will be a silent guided hike. Enjoy hot cocoa by the fire afterward.

Bundle up and bring your own skis or rent ours for an additional fee.

Sizes for the skis and boots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, as supply is limited.

Creatures of the Night

6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23

Age: 5 and older

Price: $8 a person

When the sun goes down, many animals wake up and begin their activities. Have you ever wondered how to recognize a set of glowing eyes in the dark? Learn about the special characteristics of a nocturnal animal’s eyes, and then join us on a hike as we investigate mysterious glowing eyes in the night. We’ll have hot chocolate and a campfire to warm up afterward.

Please dress for the weather and for hiking in the dark.