Wrestling: A look at the postseason paths for Herald-News teams as boys regionals begin

Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson pins Marian Central’s Kaleb Eckman in 26 seconds in a meet at Joliet Catholic this season. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

It’s high school wrestling postseason time, with teams across the Herald-News coverage area reporting to packed gyms all across the northern third of the state.

Here’s a look at the paths awaiting our area’s top matmen and matwomen.

Ladies first …

Starting with the girls state series makes sense since that’s how the IHSA did it, with girls regionals held last week and almost two weeks off before sectionals begin Friday, Feb. 9, and conclude the following day.

Almost all of the Herald-News area’s sectional qualifiers will be competing in the Geneseo Sectional, with entrants from Seneca, Reed-Custer, Plainfield South, Plainfield Central, Peotone, Morris, Minooka, Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central, the Joliet Township co-op and Joliet Catholic. All advanced out of the Erie Regional.

Chloe Wong (Joliet Central) at 100 pounds, Eliana Paramo (Joliet Central) at 110, Gracie Guarino (Lincoln-Way Central) at 115, Addison Cailteux (Minooka) at 130, Izabel Barrera (Joliet Central) at 135, Bella Cyrkiel (Minooka) at 145 and Alicia Tucker (Plainfield Central) at 170 are all heavy favorites to advance after claiming regional championships in Erie.

A handful of our area’s competitors, instead of going to Geneseo, will be in the Schaumburg Sectional after advancing from the Shepard Regional in Palos Heights. That includes qualifiers from Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield North, Lockport and Lemont, featuring regional champions Morgan Turner (Lockport) at 110 pounds, Claudia Heeney (Lockport) at 130 and Katie Ramirez-Quintero (Bolingbrook) at 135.

The one-class girls state meet is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

In Class 3A …

When Joliet Catholic heads into this weekend’s Class 3A Joliet Central Regional, all eyes will be on two-time defending 285-pound 2A state champion and nationally ranked heavyweight Dillan Johnson. The Hilltoppers, however, feature a strong lineup top to bottom that has faced a demanding schedule specifically designed to get the team ready for the step up from 2A to 3A.

“Our tough schedule is all by design. …” JCA coach Ryan Cumbee said after his team’s strong second-place showing in the prestigious Cheesehead Invitational last month in Wisconsin. “The state of Illinois has some great programs like Mt. Carmel and St. Charles East. Because of the schedule we have wrestled, some of our records aren’t going to look great on paper, but that strength of schedule is going to help us.

“We try to set up our schedule so that when the postseason rolls around, that seems like the easy part.”

Joining JCA at Joliet Central are fellow Herald-News programs Joliet West, Minooka, Romeoville, Lockport and the host Steelmen.

Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East and Lincoln-Way West all head to the 3A Rich Township Regional. Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North and Plainfield South will be in Yorkville, and Bolingbrook makes the trip to the East Aurora Regional.

With the exception of Bolingbrook, all individual area 3A sectional qualifiers will feed into the following weekend’s Quincy Sectional.

Bolingbrook’s qualifiers will be assigned to the Hinsdale Central Sectional.

In Class 2A …

Morris will head to the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional, which feeds into a site familiar to Morris’ wrestlers – the Sycamore Sectional.

The area’s other two remaining 2A teams with Joliet Catholic bumped up by the IHSA’s success factor, Providence and Lemont, will be in the Lemont Regional. Qualifiers will move on to the Hinsdale South Sectional.

And in Class 1A …

All six of the Herald-News’ greater coverage area Class 1A teams – Seneca, Coal City, Reed-Custer, Dwight, Peotone and the host Wildcats – will compete in the the Wilmington Regional, which feeds into the 1A Chicago Hope Academy Individual Sectional. Coal City is the defending Class 1A dual team state champion.