Lockport fire district looks to address noise concerns at Crest Hill training center

A sign sits in front of the future site of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District Training and Maintenance Facility on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Lockport Township — The Lockport Township Fire Protection District has heard concerns from Crest Hill residents and is working on options to include a police gun range on its new training property without creating excessive noise.

According to LTFPD Chief John O’Connor, members of the department met with their construction management firm, Core Construction, Thursday and came up with proposals to reduce the noise for the community, which already hears gunshots regularly from the two nearby Illinois State Police ranges.

“I understand the concerns that this will bring more noise to an area that already has a lot of it,” O’Connor said. “Core is a national firm which focuses on municipal buildings. They’ve done several indoor and outdoor gun ranges for different departments around the country and they had some suggestions for us.”

Options the department plans to pitch to Crest Hill officials include reconfiguring the layout of the facility to place the gun range on the far corner of the 13-acre property, which would put it as far as possible from the nearby subdivisions, and keep the facility’s other structures between the range and the residents.

“The direction you shoot in also impacts how much people hear it,” O’Connor explained. “We have always planned at directing the range so officers would be firing away from the subdivisions, which would reduce the noise. The [ISP] District 5 range currently shoots northwest right towards the residential area, which makes the sound louder.”

Additionally, the initial proposal included a 20-foot berm on three sides to reduce noise, but options are now being considered to include a 30-foot berm on all four sides. This berm would include mounded earth and vegetation to create a natural sound barrier.

“Concrete walls just make the sound reverberate,” O’Connor said. “The natural berm and vegetation will dampen the noise and absorb more of it.”

O’Connor said a meeting was scheduled with Crest Hill aldermen for Tuesday, Feb. 5 to discuss the plans.

“We are making progress,” O’Connor said. “We would really like for this to be a partnership with the city to find a solution that works. Hopefully our conversations in the coming weeks go well.”