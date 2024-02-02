Landrie Callahan earns double-double for Morris: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, February 1

Girls basketball
Morris 74, Yorkville Christian 61: Landrie Callahan had 41 points and 29 rebounds to lead Morris to a nonconference win Thursday.
Tessa Shannon had 11 points, five assists and eight rebounds and Layken Callahan added 10 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 36: At Crete, Addi Fair put 27 points on the board to lead the Panthers to a River Valley Conference victory.
Aspen Lardi scored nine, and Grace Olsen added eight.
Peotone 58, Wilmington 44: Madi Schroeder scored 33 points, Addie Graffeo added 12, and the Blue Devils won in Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup.
Coal City 46, Reed-Custer 27: Mia Ferrias had 18 points to lead the hosts to an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Abby Gagliardo had six points and five rebounds.
Seneca 46, Dwight 38: At Dwight, Lainie Olson put up 15 and Alyssa Zellers added 11 to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference win.
Lincoln-Way West 58, Stagg 56: At New Lenox, Caroline Smith scored 22 points with 11 rebounds, Molly Finn added 18 points, and the Warriors won in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Lincoln-Way Central 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20: At Bradley, Lina Panos scored 12 to lead the Porters to an SWSC win.
Sandburg 59, Lockport 45: At Lockport, Veronica Bafia scored 14 and Evelyn Ingram added 12, but the Porters fell in SWSC action.