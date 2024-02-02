Joliet Chamber: Cultivating excellence in leadership development since 1977

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry office is next to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet region has enjoyed the benefits of strong voluntary leadership since its founding in 1852. As the region continues to experience commercial and residential growth, there is a continuing need to develop an expanding foundation of leadership.

Our future demands the development of skilled, committed leaders who understand the region’s strengths and needs.

Patterned after community leadership programs across the country, the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Community Leadership School will celebrate its 47th “class” in 2024. Each year, the program has grown and changed, seeking to stay abreast of the latest issues, trends and challenges facing our region.

The goal of CLS is to engage future leaders and mentors while providing the tools necessary to become more active in the community. Through this program, students learn about the people, organizations and institutions that make up our community while discovering their own leadership qualities within.

CLS is open to individuals from all organizations and professions but is suggested for those who are approaching or have reached the decision-making level in their organization. Organizations are encouraged to sponsor promising young executives, new managers and other individuals who want to make the Joliet area a better place to live.

Participants gain a broad understanding of the concerns and activities of governmental bodies, agencies and organizations serving the region. Basic criteria for selection into the program include:

• a commitment to serving the community.

• the potential for advancement to leadership positions.

• representation from a cross-section of the community.

• being active in business, education, government, religion, the arts and/or community-based organizations.

• a willingness to work on a team project.

• the ability to attend all sessions.

CLS sessions generally are held from January through March. During this intensive 10-week period, students hear from and interact with a panel of guest speakers from area businesses, government, education, labor and community-based organizations to discuss a variety of current events.

Having kicked off on location at its presenting sponsor – the University of St. Francis – on Jan. 11, CLS is in full swing.

Each session is designed as a panel/presenter format. Specific issues and topics concerning the Joliet/Will County area are selected for study, such as:

• How to effectively network – Learn how to effectively network by a Dale Carnegie veteran.

• Leadership assessment – An evaluation of oneself to help define possible leadership productivity and personality style.

• Region in transition – City and county perspectives from local leaders.

• Leadership and community engagement – The public good through community engagement depends on leadership.

• Ethics in responsibility – Learn how to judge situations and make the best decision possible.

• Education and business – Gain multiple perspectives from a panel of educators on how the future generations will be prepared for business.

• Illinois legislative panel – An excellent way for CLS participants to address legislative leaders on issues that have a direct influence on Joliet and Will County.

• Personal leadership skills – A motivational perspective on the how’s and why’s of successful leadership.

• Building on Joliet’s excellence – A bus trip around town discussing our past, present and future.

Students also are required to participate in an in-depth team project for a selected nonprofit agency. The project requires additional out-of-class time and participation. Group projects will be presented during the final class.

A “graduation” banquet will be held in March to celebrate the completion of the 2024 CLS class. The Marx Gibson Community Leadership Award also will be given out that evening in partnership with the University of St. Francis.