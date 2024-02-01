Lane closures on I-80 at Briggs Street to begin Thursday night

Work will begin on replacing the Briggs Street bridge over Interstate 80 leading to overnight lane closures along I-80 beginning Thursday, Feb. 1.

Work on the bridge carrying Briggs Street over Interstate 80 in Joliet will require closures on I-80 over four nights beginning Thursday, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary to safely remove the existing Briggs Street bridge, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday and again on Monday, eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street and between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday and Tuesday, eastbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street.

During those hours, a detour will direct those driving eastbound on I-80 to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, and continue across Briggs Street to access eastbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp, according to the release.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on both Friday and Tuesday, according to the release.

Work on westbound lanes will then begin Tuesday night.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane approaching Briggs Street and between 1 and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb, 8, westbound I-80 will be fully closed at Briggs Street, according to the release.

During that time, a detour will direct those driving westbound on I-80 to exit the interstate at Briggs Street, and continue across Briggs Street to access westbound I-80 via the Briggs Street entrance ramp, according to the release.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8, according to the release.

The $7.3 million project which involves replacing the existing Briggs Street bridge with a new one to accommodate the widening of I-80, is expected to be completed by the end of this year, according to IDOT.

Motorists should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area, according to IDOT.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The Briggs Street work is part of the overall I-80 project that will redesign and rebuild 16 miles from Ridge Road, in Minooka, to U.S. 30, in Joliet and New Lenox.

Interchanges will be rebuilt or improved at Interstate 55, Illinois 7, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street and Briggs Street.