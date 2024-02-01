Bengals fall short in boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 31

Boys basketball
Minooka 39, Plainfield East 31: At Plainfield, the hosts came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Stagg 76, Lemont 66: At Stagg, Klaidas Paskauskas put 22 on the board and Ryan Runaas added 16 but Lemont fell in a nonconference matchup.
Yorkville 68, Plainfield South 38: At Yorkville, the Cougars battled but fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Girls basketball
Downers Grove North 61, Plainfield Central 27: At Plainfield, the hosts fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.