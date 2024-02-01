January 31, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperThe SceneEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
The Herald-News

Bengals fall short in boys basketball: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 31

Plainfield East, Lemont, Plainfield South fall in boys basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Minooka 39, Plainfield East 31: At Plainfield, the hosts came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.

Stagg 76, Lemont 66: At Stagg, Klaidas Paskauskas put 22 on the board and Ryan Runaas added 16 but Lemont fell in a nonconference matchup.

Yorkville 68, Plainfield South 38: At Yorkville, the Cougars battled but fell in Southwest Prairie Conference action.

Girls basketball

Downers Grove North 61, Plainfield Central 27: At Plainfield, the hosts fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsBoys BasketballGirls Basketball
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois