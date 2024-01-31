January 30, 2024
The Herald-News

Lincoln-Way West’s Eli Bach reaches 1,000 points: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30

Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Joliet Central win in boys basketball, Plainfield East, Morris, Peotone earn win girls basketball

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way West 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 61: At New Lenox, Eli Bach reached 1,000 career points with 42 Tuesday to lead the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Joliet Central 57, Plainfield East 50: At Plainfield, Zion Kostyra put 21 on the board to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Joliet West 67, Plainfield South 41: At Plainfield, the Tigers came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.

La Salle-Peru 60, Morris 45: AJ Zweeres scored 16 points and Joey Vinachi had 12 but Morris fell in Interstate 8 play.

Oswego East 67, Plainfield North 60: At Oswego, the Tigers came up short in SPC action.

Girls basketball

Plainfield East 61, Joliet Central 59: Lexi Sepulveda beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to secure a SPC victory for the Bengals.

Sepulveda totaled 25 points, Anna Jenkins had 12, Gianna Thompson scored 10 and Addison Haughian added seven.

Morris 46, Ottawa 44: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had 15 points and six rebounds and the hosts battled to an I-8 win.

Layken Callahan had 13 points and six rebounds and Abby Hougas had 10 points and four rebounds.

Peotone 45, Clifton Central 21: Addie Graffeo had 15 points and Ashley Renwick had seven to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference victory.

Bolingbrook 56, Lockport 32: At Lockport, Veronica Bafia put 11 on the board but the Porters fell in nonconference action.

Oswego East 57, Plainfield North 50: At Plainfield, the hosts battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois