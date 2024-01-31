Lincoln-Way West’s Eli Bach reaches 1,000 points: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 30

Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way West 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 61: At New Lenox, Eli Bach reached 1,000 career points with 42 Tuesday to lead the Warriors to a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Joliet Central 57, Plainfield East 50: At Plainfield, Zion Kostyra put 21 on the board to lead the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Joliet West 67, Plainfield South 41: At Plainfield, the Tigers came out on top for a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
La Salle-Peru 60, Morris 45: AJ Zweeres scored 16 points and Joey Vinachi had 12 but Morris fell in Interstate 8 play.
Oswego East 67, Plainfield North 60: At Oswego, the Tigers came up short in SPC action.
Girls basketball
Plainfield East 61, Joliet Central 59: Lexi Sepulveda beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to secure a SPC victory for the Bengals.
Sepulveda totaled 25 points, Anna Jenkins had 12, Gianna Thompson scored 10 and Addison Haughian added seven.
Morris 46, Ottawa 44: At Morris, Landrie Callahan had 15 points and six rebounds and the hosts battled to an I-8 win.
Layken Callahan had 13 points and six rebounds and Abby Hougas had 10 points and four rebounds.
Peotone 45, Clifton Central 21: Addie Graffeo had 15 points and Ashley Renwick had seven to lead the Blue Devils to a nonconference victory.
Bolingbrook 56, Lockport 32: At Lockport, Veronica Bafia put 11 on the board but the Porters fell in nonconference action.
Oswego East 57, Plainfield North 50: At Plainfield, the hosts battled but came up short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.