Girls basketball: Plainfield South outlasts Joliet West 67-65

JOLIET — The girls basketball postseason doesn’t start until February, but Plainfield South and Joliet West played a game with regional championship intensity Tuesday night.

The game was tight throughout, as both teams were trying keep pace behind Southwest Prairie Conference leader Romeoville. Plainfield South (17-8, 8-3) emerged with a 67-65 win to go a half-game ahead of Joliet West (13-11, 8-4) for second place behind Romeoville, which is unbeaten in conference play.

Jazlynn Foster led a balanced Cougars attack with 24 points and 14 rebounds, while teammate Destinya McGruder had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Demi Page had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Tierra Abner had 11 points and five boards.

“This game was definitely intense,” Foster said. “We are trying to be second in the conference behind Romeoville, and it’s between us and West. This was a big game for us. It’s fun to play a game this late in the season that means a lot. It’s uplifting, and we know we are going to have to play with the same intensity when regionals start.

“It was a whole team effort tonight. It’s not just me out there. I know if I am guarded, I can pass it to anyone else on the court, and they can score, too. Once the defense figures that out, they have to guard all of us one-on-one.”

Plainfield South's Demi Page takes the ball upcourt against Joliet West on Tuesday. (Laurie Fanelli)

With her height and quickness, Foster proved to be a matchup problem for the Tigers, as did McGruder and Page.

It didn’t start out that way, though.

Joliet West came out strong, forcing South into eight turnovers in the first quarter and building an 18-12 lead at the end of the first. Makayla Chism (14 points) scored eight points in the first for the Tigers.

Foster took over in the second for South, delivering 10 points and helping them get the lead for the first time on a putback bucket with under a minute to play in the first half. She later added a pair of free throws before Maziah Shelton, who led West with 20 points, scored just before halftime to make it 33-31 South at the break.

“We anticipated that it was going to be an intense game,” West coach Bre Blackmon said. “We beat them earlier at their place, so we knew they wanted to get us back. We got in some foul trouble early, and we kind of let off the emotional gas pedal.

“Hats off to Jazlynn Foster. She was tough on us tonight. I have a lot of respect for [Plainfield South] Coach [Alana] Warren. She had a good game plan. Their length gave us problems, and the intensity of the game and both crowds kind of took us out of our game plan.”

Joliet West's Maziah Shelton drives towards the basket against Plainfield South on Tuesday. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Cougars maintained the lead throughout the third quarter, building it to 43-35 with a quick 6-0 spurt on back-to-back putbacks by Foster and a runner in the lane to Abner. West answered with two putbacks by Shelton and a basket by Alaya Redditt (12 points) to close it to 43-41, and South took a 47-43 lead into the fourth.

With the South defense focused on Redditt and Shelton, Brooke Schwall was West’s go-to in the fourth, and she scored eight of her 10 points in the quarter. Her basket with 5:43 left put the Tigers ahead 51-49.

South answered with back-to-back baskets by Abner and Page and never trailed again. West got to within 61-60 on a free throw by Shelton with 1:03 to play before McGruder scored four straight points for South on a basket and a pair of free throws after she got an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. Shelton scored for West to make it 65-62 before Page hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left to make it 67-62. Shelton hit a 3-pointer from halfcourt to provide the final score.

“We talked at halftime about cleaning up our turnovers,” Warren said. “We had 12 in the first half. Once we cut them down and relaxed, the girls played well. This was the most intense and physical game we have played all year.

“Anyone on our team can score, so for us it starts on the defensive end. If we can get some stops on defense, we know the points are going to come.”