The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, January 29, 2024

Boys Basketball
Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 44: At Braidwood, Travis Bohac led the Comets with 16 points and eight rebounds in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Jacob Reardon added 10 points and eight boards for RC (9-15, 4-6). Wilmington improved to 12-6 overall, 3-5 in the ICE.
Girls Basketball
Aurora Central Catholic 65, Providence Catholic 53: At New Lenox, Molly Knight scored 13 points as the Celtics fell in the GCAC tournament. Gabi Bednar and Eilish Raines scored 11 points each for PC (13-15).
Lincoln-Way East 54, St. Charles East 40: At Frankfort, the Griffins upped their season record to 22-4 with the nonconference win over the Saints.
St Charles North 57, Plainfield East 40: At St. Charles, Southern Indiana recruit Lexi Sepulveda scored 18 points for the Bengals (6-16) in a nonconference contest.
Romeoville 49, Oswego 45: At Oswego, the Spartans improved to 22-3 overall and stayed perfect in the Southwest Prairie Conference with the road win over the Panthers.
Gardner South Wilmington 58, Clifton Central 45: At Gardner, Addy Fair became the all-time leading scorer for the Panthers, surpassing Rachel Mack. Fair scored 31 points in Monday’s win and now has 1,834 points in her career. Eva Henderson scored 11 points for GSW, who improved to 17-7, 11-1 in the River Valley Conference.
Peotone 43, Reed-Custer 24: At Peotone, Madi Schroeder led all scorers with 22 points as the Blue Devils improved to 18-4 overall, 10-1 in the ICE with the win. Kaylee Tribble and Alyssa Wollenzien scored six points each for the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight contest. RC fell to 13-13 on the season, 6-6 in the conference.
Coal City 49, Herscher 33: At Herscher, Mia Ferrias scored 16 points to keep the Lady Coalers tied atop play in the ICE. Abby Gagliardo scored nine points and grabbed five boards for Coal City (19-3, 10-1).
St. Bede 57, Seneca 27: At Seneca, Lainie Olson scored 11 points to lead the Lady Irish in a Tri-County conference contest. Evelyn O’Connor added six points for Seneca (14-14, 5-7(.
Girls Gymnastics
Elk Grove Regional: At Elk Grove, Dekalb-Sycamore placed second as a team at the IHSA Girls Gymnastics regional with 135.33 points to regional champion York. Annabelle Simpson finished second in the all-around and won the vault competition with a scored of 9.45. Simpson took second in the uneven parallel bars, fourth in the balance beam and second on floor exercise. Gianna Goff also qualified for sectionals by finishing fifth in the all-around.