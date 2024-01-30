Lockport chamber to hold simulator golf outing at Prairie Bluff

The Lockport Chamber of Commerce has announced a simulator golf outing will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Prairie Bluff Golf Club, 19433 Renwick Road, in Crest Hill. Registration is now open, with tickets available for between $50 and $65.

The outing will include two hours of simulated golf, pizza, wings, drinks, prizes and more. Sponsorships for the event also are available. Full details and registration options can be found at lockportchamber.com.

This winter event is open to members and nonmembers.

For information about the event or the Lockport Chamber of Commerce, contact Annette Parker at 815-838-3357 or office@lockportchamber.com.