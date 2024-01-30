Boys basketball: Joliet Central holds off late Lockport surge for victory

LOCKPORT — lt was almost a bit of deja vu all over again for Joliet Central on Monday night in a nonconference matchup with Lockport.

On Saturday, the Steelmen were tied with arch-rival Joliet West with two minutes left, but dropped a 53-47 decision. On Monday, Joliet Central saw a 48-38 lead entering the fourth quarter dwindle to 50-49 with 4:26 remaining.

This time, it was different.

Joliet Central’s Jamarcho Holman intercepted a Lockport pass with 2:11 left and went the length of the court for a layup to put his team ahead 52-49. Central then got a pair of free throws by Glen Harper and Zion Kostyra to move out to a 56-49 lead. After Lockport’s Logan Cooper scored to make it 57-51 with 55 seconds left, Danny Thompson made a pair of free throws for a 58-51 lead and Kostyra had a couple of late buckets to finish things off in a 62-53 win.

“Most of our losses this year seem like they have been late in the game,” said Thompson, who led the Steelmen (15-9) with 16 points. “We’ve been working hard to be better in late-game situations.

“Our coaches have done a great job of helping us with that, and all the players are working hard to get us to this point.”

Early on, it didn’t look like the game would be close. Joliet Central raced out to a 12-0 lead thanks to a suffocating defense and held a 16-6 advantage after one quarter. Lockport (7-14) managed to get its offense going after that, scoring 17 points in the second quarter. Central, though, scored 20 in the period and took a 36-23 lead into halftime.

The Porters continued to fight their way back into the game in the third quarter and closed to within 42-38 late in the quarter after a 3-pointer by Bryce Turner and a basket by Cooper. Thompson, though, scored the next two baskets and Harper closed the quarter with a pair of free throws to send the Steelmen into the fourth with a 48-38 lead.

Lockport opened the fourth on an 11-2 run to close to within a point, getting seven points from junior Collin Miller, who led all scorers with 19 points.

“Early in the game, we hit our shots, played good defense and executed very well,” Thompson said. “We kept that up the whole game. Last year, we might have let a game like this get away from us, but this year is different.”

Central coach Lawrence Thompson, Jr., who coached at Lockport for 16 years, was happy to see his team reverse its fortunes from a couple of days ago.

“We knew Lockport would come after us,” he said. “They are always well-coached and it’s always a tough game when you play here. I was proud of the way our guys played at the start and at the finish. After being in almost the same situation 48 hours ago, they were able to come away with the win tonight.

“We made our free throws and got a couple of layups at the end, and that’s what we wanted. Jamarcho’s steal gave us a big spark. He did a good job of figuring out that they were swinging the ball from one side to the other and stepped in the passing lane. We also had very good balance in our scoring, which is what we like to see.”

The Steelmen saw all five starters reach double figures, as Thompson led with 16 points, followed by Harper with 12, Kostyra and Jaylin Murphy with 11 each and Holman with 10. Lockport got 19 from Miller and 11 from Anthony Kosi.

“I’m proud of the way our guys fought back,” Lockport coach David Wilson said. “If there’s a silver lining, it’s that I am seeing four or five juniors getting valuable experience.

“It’s the little things that are hurting us. Being able to secure loose balls, being a half-step quicker for a steal, boxing out for a rebound. Not doing those little things makes the game harder than it should be. But, again, we are getting experience and we hope we can start stacking up that experience and getting some wins. No one on this team gives us. They always play hard and hustle.”