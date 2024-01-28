Red Cross: Emergency blood shortage may delay medical procedures

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. (Photo Provided by Laura Brown)

According to a press release, the Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40 percent.

When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products to hospitals.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

La Salle County

Oglesby

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Illinois Valley Community College, 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, RR1