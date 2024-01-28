Lockport, Joliet West top five at state bowling: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024

Boys bowling
Lockport and Joliet West led local efforts at the IHSA State Bowling Meet in O’Fallon over the weekend as Lockport claimed fourth place and Joliet West took fifth after two days and six rounds of bowling by competing teams.
Lockport finished with a pin count of 11,983, five pins better than Joliet West (11,978) while both were over 400 pins behind the state champion efforts of Salem (12,402). Harrisburg (12,351) and Glenbrook North (12,196) rounded out the top three squads.
Joliet West’s top individual, Tyler McDonald, not only anchored the Tigers effort with a 2,659 pin count, but was also the highest individual local finisher as well. McDonald finished third in the individual race, 108 pins behind the state champion from Hononegah, Charlie Hunt.
Lemont’s Trevor Antifer finished fourth at 2,656, while Lincoln-Way Central’s Austin Cetwinski took seventh at 2,626.
Girls wrestling
Shepard Regional: At Palos Heights, Lockport finished fourth in the team standings with 153.5 points.
Regional champions for Lockport were Morgan Turner at 110 and Claudia Heeney at 130, while Bolingbrook also had a regional champion in Katie Ramirez-Quintero at 135.
Other local sectional qualifiers were Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores (110) and Aurelia Gil-Lane (190); Lockport’s Aueri Colella (105) and Rebekah Ramirez (235); Lemont’s Molly O’Connor (120), Plainfield North’s Viktoriia Rodnikova (140) and Romeoville’s Daniela Santander (100), Josefina Orozco (105) and Henessis Villagrana (235).
Minooka Regional: The host school edged out Joliet Central for the team title as Minooka racked up 196 points compared to 191 for Joliet Central.
Minooka also advanced 10 wrestlers to sectional while Joliet Central moved along nine.
Regional championship performances were turned in by Minooka’s tandem of Addison Cailteux (130) and Bella Cyrkiel (145); Joliet Central’s Eliana Paramo (110), Izabel Barrera (135) and Chloe Wong (100), Lincoln-Way Central’s Gracie Guarino (115) and Plainfield Central’s Alicia Tucker (170).
Additional sectional qualifications were earned by Joliet Catholic’s Grace Laird (120), Cheya Bishop (170); Joliet Central’s Emma Schlismann (105), Alexandra Rosas (130), Veronica Klobnak (140), Vaneesa O’Connor (145), Bianca Campos (170), Fernanda Miranda (235); Lincoln-Way Central’s Monica Alvarez (100), Riley Cooney (125), Claire Bray (135), Ella Giertuga (140), Bailey Mitchell (145); Lincoln-Way West’s Zoe Dempsey (105), Aliana Hollendoner (120), Minooka’s Holli Coughlen (105), Brooklyn Doti (110), Kailey Jefferson (125), Eva Beck (135), Palmer Calvey (140), Ezra Rodriguez (155), Abbey Boersma (170), Peyton Kuetlzo (235); Morris’ Ella McDonnell (110), Morgan Congo (190); Peotone’s Natalie Bonick (100), Kiernan Farmer (170); Plainfield Central’s Courtini Chutway (115), Zyon Jordan (190); Plainfield South’s Amie Fuentes (100), Lexi Kachriroubas (140), Teagan Aurich (155); Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa (110) and Seneca’s Sammie Griesen (130).
Boys basketball
Bolingbrook 52, Naperville North 28: At East Aurora, Bolingbrook (18-3) stifled Naperville North from the outset holding them to just 18 points over the final three quarters.
Davion Thompson led the Raiders with 18 points.
Coal City 51, Iroquois West 40: At Beecher, the Coalers (8-12) claimed a victory at the Beecher Shootout.
Hinsdale Central 63, Minooka 56: At Lincoln-Way West, D.J. Hampton scored 13 points for Minooka (7-15) but it wasn’t enough as the Indians dropped their matchup at the Lincoln-Way West shootout.
Lincoln-Way Central 66, Oak Forest 41: At Lincoln-Way West, The Knights (11-12) breezed to a win at the Lincoln-Way West Shootout.
Lincoln-Way West 62, Lemont 60: At Lincoln-Way West, the hosts claimed a narrow victory in their own shootout as Eli Bach provided the decisive basket with six seconds to play.
Jacob Bereza had 23 points to lead Lincoln-Way West who improved to 11-13 with the win, while Lemont dropped to 15-8.
Westmont 48, Reed-Custer 39: At Beecher, Reed-Custer (9-14) fell short in a Beecher Shootout contest.
Peotone 58, Chicago Christian 42: At Kankakee, the Blue Devils (7-14) claimed a comfortable victory at the Kankakee Shootout.
Waubonsie Valley 65, Plainfield East 35: At Waubonsie Valley, the Bengals (9-14) couldn’t match up with the undefeated Warriors.
Oak Lawn 65, Lincoln-Way East 54: At Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East (15-7) dropped its third consecutive game in a loss at the Warrior Shootout.
Plainfield Central 55, Naperville Central 53: At Naperville Central, Plainfield Central (9-17) pulled off a narrow nonconference victory.
Sycamore 47, Morris 44: At Sycamore, Jack Wheeler poured in 21 points as Morris (12-10) claimed a narrow Interstate Eight Conference win.
Joliet Catholic 50, Lisle 41: At Beecher, Drew Wills had 15 points and James Pilapil added 12 as Joliet Catholic (8-15) picked up a win at the Beecher Shootout.
Girls basketball
Romeoville 53, Oswego East 46: At Romeoville, the Spartans claimed their sixth consecutive victory in improving to 21-3 on the season.
Marian Catholic 72, Joliet Catholic 46: At Joliet Catholic, the Angels had a rough go of it in a conference matchup.
Competitive cheerleading
Hinsdale South Sectional: Lockport won the large division title with a score of 95.27 while Plainfield North also secured its spot at the state meet by finishing third with an 88.30 score.
In the medium division, Lemont claimed the top spot with a 93.57, while Providence’s third-place effort was good for a state qualification as well.
In the small division, second-place Wilmington (88.50), third-place Joliet Catholic (86.43) and fourth-place Reed-Custer (85.90) all earned state qualifier slots.
Knoxville Sectional: Local squads earned four of the top five spots in the Large Division and with it spots in next weekend’s state finals.
Lincoln-Way East led the way with a score of 95.82, Lincoln-Way West took third with a score of 89.12, and Lincoln-Way Central was fourth with an 89.03 effort just ahead of Minooka’s 89.00 which took fifth.
Morris also advanced with a fourth-place effort of 90.27 in the Medium Division.
Mount Vernon Sectional: Romeoville took third in the Co-Ed division with a score of 91.33 to earn its place at the state final.