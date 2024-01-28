2 drivers seriously injured in Joliet crash

Two people suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash Sunday at Route 59 and Caton Farm Road in Joliet.

Joliet police arrived at the scene at 3:13 a.m., where an Infiniti QX50 driven by a 29-year-old male from Plainfield was westbound on Caton Farm Road approaching Route 59 had collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 25-year-old male from Aurora that was northbound on Route 59 at Caton Farm Road, police said.

The Infiniti entered the intersection and may have disobeyed a stoplight. However, the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries, police said. The injuries suffered by the driver of the Infiniti were believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information or video in reference to this crash are encouraged to call the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.