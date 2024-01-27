Plainfield man gets more prison time for second domestic beating

A Plainfield man described as “a serial domestic abuser” by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Darrius Brown, 42, was sentenced Friday for charges stemming from a 2018 incident in which Brown beat a woman repeatedly at a time when another woman was in the hospital for injuries that authorities said were suffered during four days of beatings by Brown.

Brown already is serving an eight-year prison term for the previous beating he administered. The new nine-year sentence will be served concurrently and not in addition to his previous punishment, according to the states attorney’s office.

“Brown is a gutless misogynist who preys upon defenseless women, and no prison sentence is long enough to undo the savagery he perpetrated here.” Glasgow said in a news release announcing the sentence.

Glasgow noted that during the course of hearings on the case Brown was held in contempt of court “after yelling profanity and sexual slurs” at the judge, an assistant state’s attorney and an assistant public defender who all are women.

Judge Carmen Goodman issued the sentence.

According to the news release, Brown was at a Plainfield home while one woman was in the hospital because of a beating he gave when he beat the second woman.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The incident started when Brown became “enraged after a phone call” and threw a cellphone at the woman, according to the release. Brown began beating the woman and threatened to hit her with a hammer as he prevented her from getting away.

Brown then forced the woman to drive to his mother’s apartment in Chicago, where he beat her again, according to the release. The woman went to the emergency room because of her injuries, the release stated.

Glasgow in the release pointed out that Brown violated no-contact conditions imposed by the court more than 50 times during the course of the two cases involving the two women.

His criminal record includes an attempted armed robbery in which a woman’s jaw was broken when he hit her in the face with a gun. In another case, Brown was convicted of an arson in which he lit a car on fire, the release said.

His prison sentence includes four years of mandatory supervised release, according to the release. Brown gets 1,429 days credit for prison time already served.

He was convicted in the latest case for aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint with a deadly weapon, and unlawful restraint.