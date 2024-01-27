Boys basketball: Romeoville’s pressure leads to runaway win over Plainfield South

Romeoville's EJ Mosley Jr. goes in for a layup during a 61-48 win over Plainfield South on Friday. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

ROMEOVILLE — It didn’t take long for Romeoville to set the tone on the defensive end of the floor Friday night in a 61-48 Southwest Prairie Conference win over Plainfield South.

The Spartans (16-8, 8-3), utilizing half-court pressure defense, forced five turnovers in the first quarter. Three of them were steals turned into layups by Kendall Cutler, EJ Mosley Jr. and Mickeis Johnson. That helped Romeoville race out to a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and gave it plenty of breathing room for the rest of the game.

“Our focus is to let the defense take over and lead to transition baskets for the offense,” said Mosley, who led the Spartans with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Mosley ignited an 8-0 Romeoville spurt to end the first quarter with his steal and layup. A 3-pointer by DJ Porter, Jr. (10 points), a steal and layup by Johnson (eight points) and a free throw by Jayden Madden capped the quarter.

Plainfield South (7-14, 2-7) opened the second quarter with five straight points, getting a 3-pointer from Devin Tyda (game-high 14 points) and a pair of free throws from Jeremy Lesure (10 points, seven rebounds).

Once again, Romeoville’s quick-strike ability showed itself, as the Spartans got consecutive 3-pointers from Jacob Miloch, TJ Lee and Cutler and a pair of free throws by Johnson to move out to a 25-9 lead en route to a 31-18 halftime lead.

Plainfield South at Romeoville Romeoville's Mickeis Johnson dunks during a 61-48 win over Plainfield South on Friday. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Romeoville coach Marc Howard was more than happy to see the scoring coming from everyone.

“We’re better when we’re balanced,” he said. “We haven’t been that balanced the last couple weeks, so it was nice to see us get back to that. The kids shared the ball well and made extra passes to set up open shots.

“We also played good defense and controlled the tempo. We sped them up and made them play a little faster than they wanted to. We got some good transition baskets in the first half.

“In this final stage of the season, we need to start tightening things up for the postseason.”

The offense on both sides picked up in the third quarter, with Romeoville getting a 3-pointer from Porter and two free throws from Cutler to start the quarter. After a putback by Adam Walker (9 points) gave Romeoville a 40-20 lead, the Cougars got a 3-pointer by Armaan Hilton (7 points) and a pair of free throws by Lesure to cut it to 40-25. The teams traded baskets for most of the rest of the quarter before a baseline drive by Christian Harris gave Romeoville a 51-34 lead heading into the fourth.

Plainfield South at Romeoville Plainfield South's Devin Tyda drives with the ball a 61-48 loss to Romeoville on Friday. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The Spartans’ lead reached 55-36 on a dunk by Johnson before South began to chip away again. Jay Pena hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Dillon Keeley scored on a putback, and a basket by Tyda trimmed the Romeoville lead to 57-46, but the Cougars couldn’t get any closer. The 6-11 Walker put an exclamation point on the victory with a dunk with 40 seconds remaining.

Mosley noted that he and his teammates enjoy the balance in the scoring column.

“We are a very unselfish team,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that can score, pretty much everybody, but it makes us better when we share the ball and no one is trying to get stats. If someone hits a couple shots, then we keep trying to find him.

“That’s how we want to play. We have a lot of weapons, and we don’t want the other team to know where it might come from next.”