Seneca boys basketball makes Tri-County title game: The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024

Boys Basketball
Seneca 69, Midland 50: At Granville, Paxton Giertz scored 32 points to lead the Irish into the championship game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Putnam County High School.
Brady Sheedy added 15 points, and Lane Provance scored 12 for Seneca (16-7). Seneca will face Marquette in Friday’s title game.
Manteno 62, Reed-Custer 39: At Manteno, Manteno outscored the Comets 18-4 in the fourth quarter to earn the Illinois Central Eight Conference win. Jacob Reardon, Travis Bohac and Cooper Smith scored nine points each for R-C (9-13, 4-5 ICE).
Girls Basketball
Plainfield East 87, Plainfield Central 53: At Plainfield, on senior night, the Bengals’ seniors shined in a Southwest Prairie Conference victory. Lexi Sepulveda knocked down 33 points, Anna Jenkins scored 20 and brought in 19 boards, and Janani Venkatachalam added 11 for East (7-15, 3-6).
Lincoln-Way East 60, Lockport 41: At Frankfort, Hayven Smith scored 20 points to lead the Griffins to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Smith recorded her 1,000th career point for East (21-4, 3-3).
Lincoln-Way West 58, Andrew 49: At Tinley Park, Carolin Smith and Peyton Madl scored 16 points each as the Warriors (11-4, 4-2) won in the SWSC.
Mother McCauley 44, Lincoln-Way Central 38: At Chicago, Gracen Gehrke and Lina Panos scored 10 points each for the Knights (14-10) in the nonconference loss.
Romeoville 59, Plainfield South 52: At Plainfield, the Spartans picked up their 20th win of the season with the win over the Cougars.
Plainfield North 59, Oswego 50: At Plainfield, Sydney Scott scored 15 points as the Tigers knocked off the Panthers in an SPC contest. Bella Gruber added 13 points for North (11-9, 4-5).
Peotone 40, Streator 23: At Peotone, Madi Schroeder scored a game-high 24 points to help the Blue Devils stay atop the Illinois Central Eight. Addie Graffeo added 15 points for Peotone (17-4, 9-1).
Coal City 57, Wilmington 28: At Coal City, defense again did it for the Coalers in their win over the visiting Wildcats. Wilmington made only seven field goals on the night. Mia Ferrias led Coal City with 18 points. Abby Gagliardo scored 16 for the Coalers (18-3, 9-1).
Reed-Custer 43, Herscher 16: At Herscher, Kaylee Tribble had another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Comets won the ICE matchup. Mya Beard added 10 points for R-C (13-12, 5-5).
Roanoke-Benson 56, Seneca 33: At Roanoke, the Irish dropped a Tri-County Conference contest. Seneca is now 14-13, 5-5 in the TCC.
Beecher 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 39: At Beecher, the Panthers suffered their first River Valley Conference loss of the season. Addy Fair led the way with 17 points. Grace Olsen added 10 for G-SW (15-7, 9-1).
Lemont 47, Oak Forest 34: At Oak Forest, Abbey Lakickas scored 13 points to lead Lemont to the South Suburban Conference win. Gia Pontrelli added 11 for Lemont (9-11, 3-5).
Boys Wrestling
Kaneland 43, Plainfield East 30: At Wheaton, the Bengals dropped a nonconference dual meet to the Knights.
Seneca 48, Ottawa 26: At Ottawa, Raiden Terry, Ethan Othon, Nate Othon, Gunner Varland, Asher Hamby, Landen Venecia, Chris Peura and Jeremy Gagnon won matches for the Irish.
Seneca 42, Wheaton Academy 31: At Ottawa, the Irish improved to 19-7 with their second win of the night.