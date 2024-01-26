Joliet pedestrian dies after he was struck by vehicle

A pedestrian in Joliet died on Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene.

No citations were issued in the crash as it remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the crash about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of North Larkin Avenue, near Clara Avenue, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers found a 45-year-old man in the curb lane of North Larkin Avenue and he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, where he died, English said.

Officers learned the 45-year-old man had been struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that continued driving without stopping following the crash, English said.

The man was then struck by a second vehicle but the driver did stop at the scene and contacted 911, English said.

Officers tracked down the Chevrolet Malibu at another location in Joliet and brought the 37-year-old driver to the police department for further questioning.

Anyone with information or video footage regarding the crash should contact the traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit by phone at 815-724-3010.