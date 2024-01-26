January 26, 2024
Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Joliet West’s Eliana Paramo

By Rob Oesterle

Eliana Paramo, who attends Joliet West and wrestles for the Joliet Township combined girls program, won the voting for Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Paramo, who won all three of her matches at the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament by pin in the first period en route to the 110-pound title, received 172 votes. Runner-up Brent Taylor of Lincoln-Way East received 57 votes, followed by Cael Stonitsch of Minooka (32) and Trevor Anfer of Lemont (three).

When did you start wrestling?

Paramo: I got into it in middle school. I wasn’t happy with other sports, so I tried wrestling and fell in love with it. I really started getting into it in high school, though.

What do you like most about wrestling?

Paramo: It’s not just one single thing. I love every aspect of it. It’s all important. It is such a family atmosphere, and you create such a bond with your teammates. I just love the way it makes me feel.

If you didn’t wrestle, what sport would you be involved with?

Paramo: I did a lot of gymnastics and dance when I was younger, so I guess I would have probably stuck with those.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Paramo: I want to keep kicking butt on the mat. I finished second in the state last year, so I want to go one better and bring home a state title this year. No matter what happens, I want to leave it all out there.

What is on your pre-match playlist?

Paramo: It depends on the day, but one of my go-tos is “Headlines” by Drake.

What is your favorite meal?

Paramo: Tacos, definitely. It’s a tradition for my family after a big tournament to find a nice, family-run taco place and have a nice family dinner. We try to pick different places every time. No chain restaurants. We want the mom-and-pop places. They have the best tacos.

