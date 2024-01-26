Free programming at Joliet Public Library appeals to all ages

The Joliet Public Library looks cozy after the morning snowfall on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

It’s 8 in the morning when I walk into the Ottawa Street Branch of the Joliet Public Library each day. Downtown Joliet is usually quiet at this time, masked even more by the fresh packing of the weekend’s heavy snowfall.

I like it this way, because when the clock hits 9, the library is anything but quiet.

Our youth services outreach librarian, Amanda Gregory, once told me, “We don’t like when it’s quiet!” as she corralled a group of kindergarten students into one of the large meeting rooms for an event about dinosaur bones.

The liveliness of our library was one of the things that surprised me most about working here.

Don’t believe me? Time for a visit, then.

I often write about things libraries have to offer that most don’t know about. But some of you may already know about our great programs. Perhaps you have been to “Star Wars” Day, which takes place annually on the first Saturday in June. Or maybe you went to story time as a kid, or take your own children or grandchildren.

Our calendar is split up into three seasons: winter/spring, summer and fall. Each season, our staff offers more than just a handful of programs. In fact, for February and March, we have more than 45 programs for kids and 43 programs for adults.

There is something to do almost every day. And, yes, sometimes it gets loud.

We have live music and dance performances, technology classes, language learning, crafts and craft supply exchanges, sensory playtime, guest speakers and historian performances, and robotics, to name a few. Staff come up with ongoing programs and try new things that they think our patrons would enjoy with each coming season. They partner with local musicians, magicians and educators to make the programs happen.

Some of our most popular programs are for all ages and have four-legged visitors. My favorite over the years was a few summers ago, when both adults and children lined up and filled our second-floor programming room to meet a sloth named Steve and learn about him.

If you don’t believe in the magic of libraries, visiting on one of our Animal Quests, Dave Dinaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles or Zoo to You days would convince you.

One of the Joliet Public Library’s most popular recent guests was a sloth named Steve. The library hosts several programs throughout the year, from animal story time to craft and technology classes. (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

There are times I can’t believe the heart and soul that our staff puts into events. I have been a library user at all stages of my life. Now, as a mother, I truly see the thought that is put in by library staff to make an educational and enjoyable experience.

One that makes children want to come back to their library and adults feel like they have a safe and comfortable space for work or recreation.

Some programs require registration so we can make sure we have enough supplies or treats on hand. Others are available for drop-in, so you can come when you want and decide when you leave while still getting the full experience.

The best way to stay informed about library programs is either to follow our Facebook page, pick up a copy of our paper program guide at one of our locations, or check out the online calendar at jolietpubliclibrary.libnet.info/events.

You don’t have to have a Joliet Public Library card to participate in our programs and, of course, they are always free.

Upcoming programs:

For kids:

Take Your Child to the Library Day at both locations

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

El Mago Balloon Twisting Workshop

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Black Road Branch and 2 to 3 p.m. at the Ottawa Street Branch

Dave Dinaso’s Traveling World of Reptiles at Black Road Branch

5 to 6 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21

For adults:

JPL Trivia Night: Friends at Ottawa Street Branch

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13

Puppy Yoga at Black Road Branch

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

An Evening of Irish Music with the Kilgubbin Brothers at the Black Road Branch

7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7

At the Digital Media Studio:

Celebrate Black History Month through Music at the Ottawa Street Branch

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6

Valentine’s Day Painting Class

2 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Black Road Branch and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the Ottawa Street Branch

Basic Photo Editing Class at the Ottawa Street Branch

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20

There are still spaces for those who want the quiet serenity of a traditional library – a place to read, write or work. Downtown, there are five study rooms (and two for teens) that can be booked in advance or for walk-ins.

At Black Road, there is a quiet area near the south windows, and there are two study rooms. As we look to renovate the space, we will consider adding more.

But for the rest of us, bring those kids. Let them play and learn. Explore for yourself.

I promise that no one will shush you.

For information about the Joliet Public Library, visit jolietlibray.org or call 815-740-2660.