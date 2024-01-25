Joliet police resolve possible ‘barricade situation’ at Riverwalk Homes

A Joliet Police Department Special Operation Squad vehicle on Thursday at Riverwalk Homes. Police responded to a possible barricade situation. (Felix Sarver)

Police have detained several people following a possible “barricade situation” at Riverwalk Homes, an apartment complex that is close to the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to the apartment complex at North Broadway Street for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

“Shortly after officers arrived, this situation evolved into a possible barricade situation,” police said.

Police had initially closed off North Broadway Street between Western Avenue and Bridge Street.

The police department’s Special Operation Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team responded to the scene.

“At this time, the situation has been safely resolved and individuals have been detained,” police said.

North Broadway Street was reopened. Police plan to release more information about the incident on Thursday.