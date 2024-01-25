Jeffrey Flemming scores 18 in PNHS win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Boys Basketball
Plainfield South 66, Lockport 52: At Plainfield, in a nonconference contest, the Cougars bested the Porters to improve to 7-13 overall.
Plainfield North 61, Plainfield Central 50: At Plainfield, Jeffrey Flemming scored 18 points to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Evan Czarnik added nine as North improved to 14-10 overall this season.
Reed-Custer 70, Grant Park 24: At Grant Park, junior Jacob Reardon got a double-double and the Comets benefitted in the nonconference win over the Dragons. Reardon scored 12 points and hauled in 10 boards to lead RC (9-12). Travis Bohac also scored 12 points and Cooper Smith added 10 points and six boards for the Comets.
Gardner South Wilmington 55, Herscher 49: At Gardner, GSW (7-14) picked up the nonconference win.
Marian Catholic 69, Joliet Catholic 56: At Chicago Heights, the Hilltoppers dropped their East Suburban Catholic Conference contest to the Spartans behind 21 points from James Pilapil. Drew Wills added 13 and JJ Sterrett contributed seven for JCA (6-12, 1-8).
Girls Basketball
Manteno 47, Reed-Custer 41: At Manteno, senior Kaylee Tribble scored 14 points and brought in eight rebounds as the Comets dropped an Illinois Central Eight contest. Mya Beard tossed in nine and grabbed five boards and Madison Keenan had seven rebounds for RC (12-12, 5-5).
St. Viator 53, Joliet Catholic 32: At Arlington Heights, the Angels dropped the ESCC contest to the Lions to fall to 5-21 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
Dwight 44, Somonauk 26: At Dwight, the Trojans picked up their 10th win of the season improving to 10-13 overall.
Coal City 47, Streator 17: At Streator, the Lady Coalers held the Bulldogs to only two points in the second half to earn the win in the ICE. Makayla Henline led Coal City with 12 points and Abby Gagliardo added 10. Mackenzie Henline pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Coalers (17-3, 8-1).
Boys Wrestling
Oswego 45, Romeoville 25: At Oswego, Saul Razo, Mason Gougis, Isaiah Escobar, Mohamad Almandi, Jamir Thomas and Brian Farley won their matches in the SPC contest.
Johnsburg 43, Romeoville 33: At Oswego, Savion Essiet, Gougis, Farley, Razo, Thomas, and Escobar were among the winners for the Spartans.
Downers Grove South 57, Lemont 16: At Downers Grove, Cory Zator, Noah O’Connor, and Carter Mikolajzcak won their matches in the nonconference dual meet with the Mustangs.