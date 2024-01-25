Girlfriend of Joliet man suspected in mass shooting accused of obstructing justice

A woman who posted bond last year for a Joliet man considered by authorities as the main suspect in a mass shooting has been charged with obstructing the police investigation into the tragedy, according to police and court records.

At 8:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Kyleigh Cleveland-Singleton, 21, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of obstructing justice, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The woman was identified by detectives as the girlfriend of Romeo Nance, 23, whom police say was responsible for Sunday’s deadly shooting of his seven family members as well as two random shootings, one of which led to a Nigerian man’s death.

Cleveland-Singleton is also the mother of Romeo Nance’s child, English said.

On Monday, detectives tracked down the child’s location to an address in Plainfield and found the child with Cleveland-Singleton, English said.

Cleveland-Singleton voluntarily agreed to be taken to the Joliet Police Department for questioning regarding the homicides, English said.

“Following questioning of Cleveland-Singleton, detectives believed that she made statements in order to prevent the apprehension of the suspect and obstruct this investigation,” English said.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a charge of obstructing justice, English said.

Court records show Cleveland-Singleton identified herself as Kyleigh Cleveland, a “sister” of Nance, on a bail bond deposit sheet filed in an unrelated shooting case against Nance last year.

The bail bond deposit sheet showed she posted 10% of the $100,000 for Nance’s release from the Will County jail last year. In that case, Nance had been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, along with other charges, in connection with a Jan. 3, 2023 shooting of a Buick Enclave occupied by a woman.

Cleveland-Singleton is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Will County Courthouse.