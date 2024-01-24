Wrestling notebook: Joliet West seeing more success in program

Joliet West’s Coehn Weber rides West Aurora’s Aiden Massaro in the Southwest Prairie Conference 126-pound championship. Weber was one of three West wrestlers to win a conference title. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The wrestling program at Joliet West has been steadily improving over the last few years, and it continued to show success last weekend at the Southwest Prairie Conference Tournament.

Cohen Weber (126), Carson Weber (144) and Wyatt Schmitt (275) came away with a conference championship and helped their team take fifth in the 12-team event.

“We had a pretty nice day,” Joliet West coach Chuck Rumpf said. “To have three wrestlers in the finals - and to have them all win - is a big step for our program.”

Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis (left) works over Yorkville’s Liam Fenoglio in the Southwest Prairie Conference 113-pound championship. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Milestone for Maddox

Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis improved his record to 33-3 on the season with his championship at 113 in the SPC Tourney. He also recorded his 100th career victory during the tournament. Garbis is currently ranked No. 5 in Class 3A at 113 by illinoismatmen.com

Team rankings

With the postseason just around the corner, it’s time to take a look at where local teams are ranked.

In Class 3A, Joliet Catholic Academy is currently ranked No. 2 by illinoismatmen.com, while Lincoln-Way West is sixth, Lincoln-Way Central is 11th, Lincoln-Way East is 12th, Lockport is 13th, Minooka is 23rd and Plainfield North received honorable mention. In Class 2A, Lemont is ranked No. 25, with Morris receiving honorable mention. In Class 1A, defending state champion Coal City is ranked No. 2, Seneca is ranked No. 21 and Reed-Custer received honorable mention.

Individual rankings

Class 3A: Lukas Foster of JCA is ranked No. 5 at 106, while Brady Glynn of Lincoln-Way East received honorable mention. At 113, Garbis of Plainfield North is ranked No. 5, with JCA’s Max Cumbee at No. 7 and Timothy O’Connor of Lockport and Shane Stream of Lincoln-Way West receiving honorable mention. At 120, Jason Hampton of JCA is ranked No. 8 and Southwest Prairie Conferencde champion Brian Farley of Romeoville is No. 9. Receiving honorable mention are Isaac Zimmerman of Lockport, Aiden Villar of Plainfield East, Noah Avina of Minooka, Jared Craig of Bolingbrook, Aiden Durell of Plainfield North and Rudy Silva of Plainfield South.

At 126, receiving honorable mention are Kaidge Richardson of Lincoln-Way East, Adante Washington and Aurelio Munoz of JCA, Coehn Weber of Joliet West, Rocco Silva of Plainfield South and Cayden Amico of Plainfield North. At 132, Cael Stonitsch of Minooka if ranked No. 7, Tyson Zvonar of Lincoln-Way East is No. 9 and Liam Zimmerman of Lockport is No. 10. Receiving honorable mention are Jakob Siwinski of Lincoln-Way West, Damian Flores and George Hollendoner of JCA, and Alex Fernandez of Joliet Central. At 138, Justin Wardlow of Lockport is No. 4, while Elias Gonzalez of JCA is No. 5. Receiving honorable mention are Luke Siwinski of Lincoln-Way West, Brayden Mortell of Lincoln-Way East, Amer Alamawi of Lincoln-Way Central, and Luke Grindstaff of Plainfield North.

At 144, Carson Weber of Joliet West is ranked No. 1, with Aaron Camacho of Bolingbrook No. 5 and Nolan Vogel of JCA receiving honorable mention. At 150, Connor Cumbee of JCA is ranked No. 8, with Jase Salin of Lincoln-Way West at No. 10. Receiving honorable mention are Jalen Byrd of Lincoln-Way Central, Domanic Abeja of Lincoln-Way East and Marcus Poe of Bolingbrook. At 157, Luke Hamiti of JCA is ranked No. 4, Alex Lizak of Lincoin-Way East is No. 7 and Nico Duggan of Plainfield East is No. 9. Receiving honorable mention are Caden Harvey of Lincoln-Way Central and Tommy McDermott of Bolingbrook. At 165, Max Corrall of JCA is ranked No. 8, with Durango Valles of Lockport, Tim Key of Lincoln-Way Central, Colin Bickett of Plainfield South and Jerry Nino of Plainfield East receiving honorable mention. At 175, Jackson Zaeske of Lincoln-Way East and Mason Gougis of Romeoville received honorable mention.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Dillan Johnson is ranked No. 1 by illinoismatmen.com in Class 3A at 285 pounds. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

At 190, Nico Ronchetti of JCA is ranked No. 3, with Leo Tovar of Plainfield North ranked No. 6. Receiving honorable mention are Nate Elstner of Lincoln-Way West and Payton Roberson of Lockport. At 215, Matthew Janiak of Plainfield South is ranked No. 7, with Charles Walker of Joliet Central ranked No. 9. Receiving honorable mention are Caden O’Rourke of Lincoln-Way East, Max Hrvatin of JCA and Anthony Minnito of Plainfield Central. At 285, two-time defending state champ Dillan Johnson of JCA is ranked No. 1, with Wyatt Schmitt of Joliet West at No. 4. Nick Kavooras of Lincoln-Way West received honorable mention.

Class 2A: At 106, Owen Sater of Morris is ranked No. 6, while teammate Brock Claypool is ranked No. 5 at 113. Morris’ Brandon Anderson received honorable mention at 120, while Providence Catholic’s Tommy Banas is ranked No. 6 at 126. Receiving honorable mention at 132 are Carter Mikolajcak of Lemont, Carter Skoff of Morris and Justus Snapp of Providence Catholic. At 138, Cody Zator of Lemont is ranked No. 9.

Tyler Semlar of Morris is ranked No. 9 at 144, with Aiden Rudman of Lemont receiving honorable mention. At 150, Lemont’s Noah O’Connor is ranked No. 8. Providence’s Geno Papes received honorable mention at 157, while teammate Mike O’Connor received honorable mention at 175. Lemont’s Daniel Taylor received honorable mention at 190, while teammate Alex Pasquale is ranked No. 4 at 285.

Class 1A: Coal City’s Owen Petersen is ranked No. 9 at 106, while Seneca’s Raiden Terry received honorable mention. At 113, Coal City’s Cooper Morris is ranked No. 6. Luke Munsterman of Coal City is ranked No. 8 at 120, with Wilmington’s Landon Dooley, Seneca’s Ethan Othon and Coal City’s Culan Lindemuth all receiving honorable mention. Coal City’s Brody Widlowski is ranked No. 6 at 126.

At 132, Coal City’s Noah Houston is ranked No. 10, with teammate Aiden Kenney receiving honorable mention. At 138, Dylan Crouch of Dwight is ranked No. 6, Mason Garner of Coal CIty is ranked No. 8 and Sam Begler of Reed-Custer received honorable mention. At 144, Peotone’s Micah Spinazzola is ranked No. 7, Coal City’s Brock Finsh is ranked No. 8 and Reed-Custer’s Jeremy Eggleston received honorable mention. At 150, Coal City’s Brant Widlowski is ranked No. 3, while Peotone’s Connor Pasch and Seneca’s Nate Othon received honorable mention.

At 157, John Keigher of Coal City is ranked No. 8, with Peotone’s Kurt Wagner and Santino Izzo both receiving honorable mention. Coal City’s Landin Benson is ranked No. 3 at 165 and Peotone’s Ian Kreske is ranked No. 4. At 175, Rex Pfeifer of Reed-Custer is ranked No. 5, Seneca’s Asher Hamby is ranked No. 8 and Coal City’s James Keigher received honorable mention. At 190, Cade Poyner of Coal City is ranked No. 9, Wilmington’s Logan Van Duyne is No. 10 and Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo and Seneca’s Landon Venecia received honorable mention. Seneca’s Chris Peura is ranked No. 2 at 215 and Seneca’s Jeremy Gagnon received honorable mention at 285.

Girls: In the rankings by illinoismatwomen.com, Joliet Township’s Chloe Wong is ranked No. 3, with Romeoville’s Dnaiela Santander receiving honorable mention. At 105, Morgan Turner of Lockport is ranked No. 1, with Zoe Dempsey of Lincoln-Way Central and Josefina Orozco of Romeoville receiving honorable mention. At 110, Ella McDonnell of Morris is ranked No. 4, and Bolingbrook’s Alejandra Flores and Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa received honorable mention. At 115, Eliana Paramo of Joliet Township is ranked No. 2, Liz Ramirez of Lockport is ranked No. 5 and Courtni Chuway of Plainfield Central received honorable mention.

At 120, Gracie Guarino of Lincoln-Way Central is ranked No. 2 and JCA’s Grace Laird received honorable mention. Minooka’s Sabina Charlebois received honorable mention at 125. Lockport’s Claudia Heeney is ranked No. 1 at 130, with Minooka’s Addison Calteaux receiving honorable mention. At 135, Joliet Townsihp’s Isabel Berrera, Seneca’s Sammie Griesen, and Bolingbrook’s Katie Ramirez-Quintero received honorable mention. Minooka’s Bella Cyrkiel received honorable mention at 145, while at 155, Plainfield South’s Teagan Aurich is ranked No. 8 and Minooka’s Abby Boersma received honorable mention.

At 170, Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central is ranked No. 1, with Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer ranked No. 2 and JCA’s Cheya Bishop receiving honorable mention. At 190, Keira Enright of Plainfield South and Aurelia Gill-Lane of Bolingbrook received honorable mention, as did Peyton Kueltzo of Minooka and Fernanda Miranda of Joliet Township at 235.