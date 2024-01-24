Suspect in custody over social media threat at Joliet West High School

A suspect is in custody after Joliet West High School was the target of a social media threat.

On Wednesday morning, administrators at Joliet West High School were made aware of a social media threat and police were notified, according to a statement from Joliet Township High School District 204.

“The Joliet Police Department quickly identified the individual who posted the threat and the individual is in custody,” district officials said.

Joliet West High School will move forward with “normal school procedures for the remainder of the day.”