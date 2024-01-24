Jack Wheeler dominates in Morris boys basketball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 23

Boys basketball
Morris 68, Newark 46: Jack Wheeler scored 32 points in the first half and finished with 36 and seven rebounds to lead the hosts to a nonconference victory.
Caleb Stage had eight points and Joey Vinachi added six.
Joliet West 80, Oswego East 68: At Joliet, Justus McNair put 36 on the board to lead the hosts to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Zion Gross scored 13 for the Tigers.
Andrew 48, Lincoln-Way West 45: Athan Berchos had 14 points and six assists in a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
James Gallagher had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Seneca 66, St. Bede 32: Lane Provance scored 16 points to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference Tournament win.
Paxton Giertz scored 13 and Brady Sheedy added 12.
Benet 67, Joliet Catholic 30: Jayden Armstrong put up 17 but the Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.
Girls basketball
Bolingbrook 56, Sandburg 24: At Bolingbrook, the hosts got an early lead and maintained it for a nonconference win.
Sycamore 57, Morris 40: At Sycamore, Morris fell early and couldn’t come back in Interstate 8 Conference play.
Landrie Callahan led with 17 points and eight rebounds and Layken Callahan had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Lincoln-Way East 47: At Flossmoor, the Griffins battled back but fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.