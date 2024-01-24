January 23, 2024
Jack Wheeler dominates in Morris boys basketball win: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 23

Morris, Joliet West, Andrew win boys basketball, Bolingbrook wins girls basketball

Boys basketball

Morris 68, Newark 46: Jack Wheeler scored 32 points in the first half and finished with 36 and seven rebounds to lead the hosts to a nonconference victory.

Caleb Stage had eight points and Joey Vinachi added six.

Joliet West 80, Oswego East 68: At Joliet, Justus McNair put 36 on the board to lead the hosts to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Zion Gross scored 13 for the Tigers.

Andrew 48, Lincoln-Way West 45: Athan Berchos had 14 points and six assists in a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.

James Gallagher had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Seneca 66, St. Bede 32: Lane Provance scored 16 points to lead the Irish to a Tri-County Conference Tournament win.

Paxton Giertz scored 13 and Brady Sheedy added 12.

Benet 67, Joliet Catholic 30: Jayden Armstrong put up 17 but the Hilltoppers fell in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Girls basketball

Bolingbrook 56, Sandburg 24: At Bolingbrook, the hosts got an early lead and maintained it for a nonconference win.

Sycamore 57, Morris 40: At Sycamore, Morris fell early and couldn’t come back in Interstate 8 Conference play.

Landrie Callahan led with 17 points and eight rebounds and Layken Callahan had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Lincoln-Way East 47: At Flossmoor, the Griffins battled back but fell short in Southwest Suburban Conference action.

