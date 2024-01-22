Another I-80 noise wall coming to Joliet

Reconsturtion of the I-80 inteerchange at Richards Street in Joliet has detoured traffic at times. But residents near the interchange will get a noise wall as part of the $1.2 billion I-80 project that stretches from Minooka to New Lenox. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The state plans a noise wall along a Joliet section of Interstate 80 east of Richards Street and a new sidewalk under the interchange.

The Joliet City Council Public Service Committee last week gave preliminary approval to a shared-maintenance agreement, which goes to the full council for final approval.

The council previously approved a similar agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for noise abatement walls to be built along I-80 between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue.

The walls, which are designed to reduce the impact of traffic noise for residents along the interstate, are part of the $1.2 billion I-80 improvement project that runs from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. 30 in New Lenox.

The future Richards Street noise wall would be built on the north side of I-80 and run 2,360 feet in an area east of the interchange.

IDOT would take care of major repairs, including vehicle collisions into the wall, Public Works Director Greg Ruddy told the Public Service Committee. Joliet will take care of minor maintenance, including cleanup of graffiti.

The Richards Street project includes a new sidewalk that the state will build from Oscar Avenue to 5th Avenue, an area that runs on both sides of the interchange. Joliet would agree to future maintenance of the sidewalk.