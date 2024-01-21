Plainfield North, Lincoln-Way West, Morris win dance sectional championships

MINONK — For the first time in school history, the Plainfield North Tigerettes dance team won a sectional title.
The Tigerettes finished with a score of 88.77 to win the Class 3A competition on Saturday and advance to the state meet. Plainfield East (83.23) finished fourth and Plainfield Central (82.23) took fifth and both teams also advance to the state meet.
In Class 1A, Morris finished first with a score of 87.00, while Gardner-South Wilmington (79.17) finished tied for fourth. Both advance to the state competition.
Joliet West Sectional: Both Minooka and Joliet West qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top six at the Class 3A Joliet West Sectional on Saturday.
Minooka finished fifth with a score of 85.37, while Joliet West finished sixth with a score of 84.20.
In Class 2A, there were two divisions of 16 teams. Lincoln-Way West finished first in Class 2A-1 with a score of 90.33, while Lincoln-Way Central was second with a score of 86.50. Lemont was the lone area team in Class 2A-2, and they finished 10th with a score of 77.73 and did not advance.
In Class 1A, Providence Catholic (85.08) finished second and Joliet Catholic Academy (82.73) finished fourth. Both advance to the state meet.