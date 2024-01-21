Lockport boys roll to bowling sectional crown: The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 20

Boys bowling
Lockport’s boys bowling team won the championship at the Sandburg Sectional on Saturday. A 300 game by Porters freshman Nate Cantrall helped lead them to the title.
Lockport’s six-game team score of 6,501 topped runner-up Morgan Park’s 6,322. Joliet West (6,307) finished third, and Lincoln-Way Central (6,166) finished sixth. Both advance to the state tournament.
The Porters were led by sophomore Aaron Chrusciel (1,370), Cantrall (1,359), senior Ross Karraker (1,305), sophomore Austin LiCausi (1,276) and senior Steven Talaski (1,191).
Joliet West was led by junior Tyler Macdonald (1,371), junior Brody Johnson (1,356), sophomore Tyler Bishop (1,256), senior Bryce Jinks (1,246) and sophomore Alex Sanchez (733).
Lincoln-Way Central’s scorecard included freshman Jacob Rob (1,374), sophomore Tyler Hoger (1,235), junior Carter Mann (1,209), junior Austin Cetwinski (1,186), sophomore Jake Tapella (574) and junior Dante Berkey (406).
Lemont senior Trevor Afner won the individual title with a score of 1,507, which included a 300 game. Other individual qualifiers were Lincoln-Way West junior Logan Nichols (1,420) and Plainfield Central senior Jacob Chavez (1,409).
At the Rockford Jefferson Sectional, Minooka finished fourth with a score of 6,103 and advanced to the state tournament. Leading the way for the Indians were senior Logan Knott (1,233), senior Cole Jordan (1,209), junior Zach Kunkle (1,440), freshman Will Simpson (936), freshman Vince Pizzo (1,112) and sophomore Sean McCammon (174).
Boys wrestling
Illinois Central Eight Touranment: Coal City won the championship with 248.5 points, followed by Wilmington (128.0). Peotone took fourth with 77.5 points, while Reed-Custer was sixth with 71.0.
Conference champions for Coal City were Owen Peterson (106), Cooper Morris (113), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Houston (132), Brant Widlowski (150), Landin Benson (165), and Cade Poyner (190). Reed-Custer’s Sam Begler (138), Peotone’s Micah Spinazzola (144), and Wilmington’s Parker Adams (157) also won a title.
Boys basketball
Lincoln-Way East 63, Chicago Clark 45: Brent Taylor led the Griffins (15-5) with 20 points. BJ Powell scored 15 points for East, while Karson Thomas had 12.
Plainfield Central 69, Joliet Catholic 55: JJ Sterrett led JCA with 18 points in the loss, while Drew Wills scored 12 and Jayden Armstrong added nine.
Minooka 56, Glenbard South 44: Micah Hamilton led the Indians to their fourth straight win with 16 points and eight rebounds. Tre Brass had nine points, Wes Owens scored eight and Zane Caves seven.
Girls basketball
Lockport 65, St. Viator 19: Freshman Evelyn Ingram led the Porters (11-14) to the nonconference win with 27 points and 12 rebounds. She made 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Veronica Bafia had 15 points and seven rebounds for Lockport, while Makenna Klacko had 11 points and five boards.
Providence Catholic 51, Joliet Central 35: Molly Knight and Gabi Bednar each had 16 points to lead the Celtics to the nonconference win, while Bella Morey had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Reed-Custer 48, Beecher 35: Kylie Tribble had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season to lead the Comets (12-11). Mya Beard, Alyssa Wollenzien, and Madi Keenan scored nine points apiece.
Peotone 49, Prairie Central 22: Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils (16-4) with 20 points, while Addie Graffeo scored 15.
Normal Community 67, Lincoln-Way West 44: The Warriors (10-13) got 11 points each from Caroline Smith, Peyton Madl, and Molly Finn in the nonconference loss.