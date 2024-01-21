Joliet mayor again promises action on truck traffic as city OKs more warehouses

NorthPoint Development will add a third warehouse to an area at Route 53 and Noel Road after getting City Council approval on Tuesday. (Scott Anderson)

Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy this week promised action to control truck traffic while adding his vote to City Council approval for another warehouse project in Joliet.

It was the second time since he became mayor in May that D’Arcy emphasized the need to control truck traffic in the city but did not stop a project that opponents argue will make the situation worse.

This time, the city approved a 17-acre annexation sought by NorthPoint Development for an area at Route 53 and Noel Road, where the developer wants to build a cold-storage warehouse. The council also approved zoning for a truck terminal that CenterPoint Properties wants built along Brandon Road.

“We have met with NorthPoint, with CenterPoint, with other people,” D’Arcy said in extended comments before the vote. “We have to come up with a plan, and they have agreed to work with us.”

Just what that plan may entail, D’Arcy did not say.

But he said city officials are meeting with state legislators, other mayors and county officials to deal with the growing number of trucks on area roads. The Illinois Department of Transportation will be involved, too, D’Arcy said.

The vote on Tuesday, nevertheless, was one more approval for NorthPoint amid ongoing opposition from neighboring officials and nearby residents. The council in November tabled a vote on the NorthPoint plan, raising hopes among NorthPoint opponents.

Jackson Township Supervisor Matt Robbins on Tuesday argued against approval, saying that it defies a previous plan to limit truck traffic. Robbins pointed to a 2017 city ordinance putting weight limits on 19 roads, including a section of Millsdale Road that he said NorthPoint needs for its new warehouse development.

Giving a green light to further NorthPoint development near Millsdale is “completely absurd,” Robbins said. “There is no way in or out of the property except Millsdale Road for trucks.”

Jackson Township Supervisor Matt Robbins speaks in opposition of NorthPoint plans at a Joliet Plan Commission meeting more than two years ago. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The City Council vote for the NorthPoint plan was 6-2, with council members Cesar Guerrero and Suzanna Ibarra voting against it. Pat Mudron, who has supported past NorthPoint plans, was absent.

Another controversial warehouse project was approved in September on Rowell Avenue, although not before D’Arcy and City Council members persuaded the developer to add a turnaround area that would be designed to prevent trucks from going into a residential area.

D’Arcy acknowledged the problem of trucks going into residential areas and announced that the city would pursue the use of cameras in problem areas that could potentially be used to ticket errant trucks.

Another proposal for a cold-storage warehouse was quietly approved Tuesday without opposition. The council in a 7-1 vote approved plats for development at the Cherry Hill Business Park along Cherry Hill Road.