Minooka tops Plainfield South: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024

Boys Basketball
Homewood-Flossmoor 88, Lincoln-Way Central 65: At Flossmoor, the Knights fell to the Vikings in an SouthWest Suburban Conference contest.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 76, Lockport 61: At Lockport, the Porters dropped a home contest in the SWSC to the Boilermakers.
Plainfield East 64, Oswego 42: At Oswego, Kobe Jordan led the Bengals to the SouthWest Prairie conference win with 24 points and seven boards, Ehi Ogbomo added 11 points and dished out 10 assists for East. Alijah Little pumped in 15 points and Desean Miller completed the balanced scoring for East (8-12, 4-6). with 10 points.
Bolingbrook 77, Andrew 59: At Bolingbrook, freshman Davion Thompson led the Raiders to the win in the SWSC with 24 points. JT Pettigrew added 18 points and Josh Aniceto added 10 for Bolingbrook. The Raiders improved to 16-3 overall and stayed perfect in the SWSC at 4-0.
Oswego East 70, Plainfield Central 40: At Plainfield, the Wildcats dropped to 6-16 overall and 1-9 in the SPC with the loss to the Wolves.
Sandburg 52, Lincoln-Way West 48: At Orland Park, Eli Bach and Wyatt Carlson scored 17 points each to lead the Warriors in the SWSC contest. West fell to 10-11, 1-3.
Minooka 56, Plainfield South 30: At Minooka, the best defensive game of the year propelled the Indians to the SPC win. Zane Caves led Minooka (6-13, 5-4) with 13 points and Micah Hamilton added 10 and five boards for the hosts. Minooka held South to just nine second half points.
Lemont 75, Oak Lawn 66: At Lemont, three players scored in double figures to lead Lemont in the South Suburban Conference game. Klaidas Paskauskas and Ryan Runaas scored 15 each to lead Lemont (14-6, 7-0). Alanas Castillo had another solid game with 14 for Lemont.
Lincoln-Way East 60, Stagg 50: At Frankfort, BJ Powell led a balanced scoring attack for the Griffins with 17 points as East picked up the SWSC win. Brent Taylor tossed in 16 points and Karson Thomas had 12. East improved to 12-5, 2-2 in the SWSC.
Yorkville 57, Romeoville 49: At Yorkville, Mickeis Johnson scored 16 points as the Spartans struggles continued. Ej Mosely added 11 and Damion Porter had 10 for Romeoville (14-8, 6-3 in the SPC). The Spartans have dropped six of seven.
Streator 49, Reed-Custer 36: At Braidwood, the Comets fell to the Bulldogs in an Illinois Central Eight contest. Junior Jacob Reardon led RC with 20 points and five rebounds. Cooper Smith added eight points for RC (7-12, 4-4).
Peotone 62, Coal City 33: At Coal City, the Blue Devils improved to 6-12, 3-4 in the ICE with the win over the Coalers.
Manteno 55, Wilmington 46: At Wilmington, the Wildcats came up short to the Panthers in a battle of two of the top teams in the ICE.
Grant Park 62, Gardner South Wilmington 51: At Grant Park. the Dragons defeated the Panthers in a River Valley Conference contest. GSW fell to 6-14, 4-4 in the RVC.
St. Francis 54, Providence Catholic 38: At Wheaton, the Celtics fell to the Spartans.
Girls Basketball
Plainfield North 66, Joliet Central 62: At Joliet, the Tigers rallied from 12 points down in the fourth quarter for the win in the Southwest Prairie Conference. Sydney Scott led North with 24 points. Courtney Schneider added 11 for the Tigers, who improved to 9-9, 3-5.
DePaul Prep 58, Providence Catholic 33: At Chicago, the Celtics dropped a tough one to the Rams in a Girls Catholic Red Division contest. Molly Knight had 12 points to lead PC. Eilish Raines and Bella Morey added six points apiece for the Celtics (11-13, 1-5).
Morris 58, Rochelle 42: At Morris, not much more could have been expected from Landrie Callahan after she put up 28 points and 19 rebounds in a big win for Morris in the Interstate 8 over the visiting Hubs. Makenna Boyle added eight points and six boards and Maggie Stuebinger and Abby Hougas scored four each for Morris (16-7, 3-4).
Joliet West 47, West Aurora 45: At Joliet, Maziah Shelton led the Tigers to the win the SPC with 12 points. Brooke Schawll added nine points for West (11-9, 7-2).
Boys Wrestling
Joliet Catholic 66, Notre Dame 6: At Joliet, the nationally-ranked Hilltoppers cruised in their match with the visiting Dons.