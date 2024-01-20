Loughran Cappel to hold office hours in Bolingbrook

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel will host traveling office hours Monday at the Fountaindale Public Library District in Bolingbrook to give residents a chance to receive direct assistance and have their voices heard.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fountaindale Public Library District, 300 W. Briarcliff Road.

“Traveling office hours are a great way for the community to receive accessible assistance to state resources and bring their ideas to the table,” said Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood. “Some of my most vital legislation has come from concerns and ideas from residents.”

The free event is an opportunity for residents to get help from Loughran Cappel’s office, such as assistance with state resources. Coffee will be provided for attendees.

People can contact Loughran Cappel’s office with questions or concerns by calling 815-267-6119 or visiting SenatorLoughranCappel.com.