Lockport District 205 board set to review applications for open seat

Lockport Township High School District 205 Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride presides over Board of Education Meeting with Board Vice President Dr. Veronica Shaw and Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva on Nov. 2, 2023. (Jessie Molloy)

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School District 205 board of education will be holding meetings to appoint a new member starting Monday.

The district opened applications for a new member in mid-January in order to fill the vacancy left by board member Marty Boersma, who resigned suddenly in December.

According to Superintendent Dr. Robert McBride, the district had received 16 applications by 3:30 on Friday, with over an hour left to submit.

The board will select candidates to interview as part of its meeting on Monday and then hold a special meeting on Wednesday to interview selected candidates.

“We have to look at the resumes and see if we need a second meeting for interviews,” McBride said. “It will depend on the candidates. We may interview just a few or we may interview all of them.”

After the interview process, the board will select a candidate and is hoping to vote on the appointment of the new member at the regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 26.