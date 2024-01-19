Plainfield girl dies after being struck by vehicle

A 12-year-old girl has died in an incident where she ran from a vehicle that was involved in a crash and was struck by another vehicle in Plainfield.

Gianna Lamb, 12, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the daily case ledger from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lamb was the passenger of a Nissan Rogue that had been involved in a crash with a Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday at Route 59 and Riverwalk Court, according to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash about 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

Following the crash, Lamb quickly exited the vehicle and ran east from the crash, police said. She was then struck by a Ford Fusion traveling north on Route 59.

Lamb initially was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The statement from the Plainfield Police Department, which was emailed about 15 minutes after she was pronounced dead, said she was in critical condition at the time of the news release.

Illinois State Police are reconstructing the incident for the investigation of the crash.