Metra to open all trains to bikes beginning next month

Beginning Feb. 1, Metra will allow bikes on all trains, with new racks to accommodate riders who will bring bikes on board. In 2023, 260,000 riders brought bikes on trains, according to Metra. (Provided by Metra)

Metra has made permanent a COVID-19-era policy that allows bikes on all trains, noting that it is making room for additional bikes by installing new racks on its railcars.

Bikes have been allowed in the Americans With Disabilities Act seating area on Metra trains since 2005, but for most of that time, they were restricted to non-rush period trains.

During the pandemic, when ridership plummeted, Metra relaxed that policy to allow bikes on rush period trains, and now that change has been made permanent effective Feb. 1, according to a news release from Metra.

Under the new policy, bicycles and scooters, including e-bikes and e-scooters, are permitted on all trains, either in the priority seating areas of ADA-accessible railcars or in the new racks on railcars with the bike logo.

There is no charge.

To facilitate the growing number of cyclists and to ease conflicts with ADA customers, Metra is manufacturing and installing new bike racks on its railcars in-house.

The new racks, which can hold two to four bikes and also can be used to store e-scooters, initially will be installed on about 50 cars, and those cars will be identified with an exterior bike logo and used on the trains that carry the most bikes, according to the release.

Passengers board a Metra train Wednesday in downtown Joliet. During the pandemic, when ridership plummeted, Metra relaxed its policy to allow bikes on rush period trains, and now that change will be made permanent effective Feb. 1, 2024. (Eric Ginnard)

The creation of the policy and installation of new racks was aided by bicycle advocates who lobbied the Metra board of directors, contributed to a working group that drafted the new policy and tested the new racks.

“We are truly grateful to the passionate cyclists who helped us change our policy for the betterment of all riders,” Metra Executive Director and CEO Jim Derwinski said in a released statement. “Metra and bicycles are natural partners, and it is gratifying to solidify our relationship.”

Bicycle and scooter spaces are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and customers with disabilities have priority in the priority seating areas on ADA-accessible railcars, according to the release.

Customers with bicycles and scooters may be required to leave the train if ADA-accessible space is needed for boarding passengers with disabilities. Every effort will be made to accommodate customers elsewhere on the train before requiring that they leave, according to the release.

Crews have the right to refuse bikes and scooters if all spaces are filled or if ADA-accessible seating is needed for customers with disabilities, Metra said.

Bicycles must be secured to the new racks with a built-in strap or the cyclist’s own strap or lock.

Bicycles must be kept clean and free of dirt and grease while aboard Metra trains and must not present a hazard to other customers.

Last year, 260,000 riders brought bikes on trains, the highest annual number ever – even higher than pre-pandemic years, according to Metra.

Details on the policy