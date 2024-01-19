Girls basketball: Plainfield South defense takes control early in win over Minooka

PLAINFIELD — It didn’t take long for Plainfield South to assert itself Thursday in a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game with Minooka.

Minooka’s Makenzie Brass scored off the opening tip, but that was the only lead the Indians had. Plainfield South (14-7) went on a 10-2 run after that and then steadily increased the lead through the first three quarters before holding off a late Minooka rally to come away with a 65-56 win.

Minooka (10-12) got a 3-pointer from Bree Cook midway through the first quarter to cut the lead to 10-7 before Destinya McGruder answered with a 3-pointer of her own to spark a 12-3 Cougar run that ended the quarter. McGruder was one of four Cougars in double digits with 13 points. Jazlynn Foster was a perfect 9 for 9 from the field and finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for South, while Demi Page scored 12 points and Tierra Abner scored 11.

“This was a good win for us,” McGruder said. “One of our goals this year was to be a good defensive team, and we came out and showed that early. We played with a lot of intensity and hustle.

“It’s nice that pretty much everyone on the floor is a threat. We always want to keep swinging the ball and looking for whoever has the open shot. Everyone on the team is good at finding whoever is open, and we all have faith that whoever we pass it to will make their shot.”

The Cougars opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Page and McGruder before Page scored on a drive. Brass, who led the Indians with 21 points and seven rebounds, ended the Minooka drought with a pair of free throws. She later added a putback basket to pull Minooka to within 34-18, but Plainfield South got a basket from Abner and a putback by McGruder just before halftime to take a 38-18 lead into intermission.

“It was really nice to see four players in double digits,” South coach Alana Warren said. “These girls had the skill when I got here. It was just a matter of harnessing it.

“We like to bring a lot of energy and starts on the bench, including me. We want to play six against five, with our bench being our sixth man. The girls all cheer for each other. Sometimes it seems like the starters are cheering even louder when they are on the bench for the girls that are in there for them.”

The Cougars had plenty to cheer about in the third quarter when reserve Ashley Mezewich scored six points, helping South to a 55-34 lead entering the fourth. Foster also scored six points in the third, setting the stage for an even bigger fourth.

Foster went 4 of 4 from the field in the fourth quarter and delivered two dazzling plays back-to-back that started on the defensive end. First, she blocked a shot in the lane, tracked the ball down and went the rest of the way for a layup. On Minooka’s next trip, Foster rebounded a missed shot and beat everyone to the other end for another layup. She then scored a basket from the block to give South a 61-43 lead.

Minooka, though, didn’t quit, as the Indians got back-to-back 3-pointers from McKenna Delaney and Brass. After a basket by Foster, the Indians got a steal and layup from Madelyn Kiper (10 points) and another 3-pointer by Delaney to pull to within 63-54. Abner put the game away with a pair of free throws for South.

“Jazlynn Foster has been hot,” Warren said. “She had 28 points and 13 rebounds Saturday. What’s great about her going 9 for 9 from the floor is that she wasn’t forcing her shots. We worked the ball around and were able to get easy baskets.”

McGruder said the team has responded well to Warren’s infectious enthusiasm.

“Coach is fun, but she’s intense,” McGruder said. “She’s been real big on chemistry, and that’s something that has been a lot better this year.”