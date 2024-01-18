State giving communities in Grundy, Will counties funds for outdoor recreation

Future expansions, based on the Plainfield’s Riverfront Master Plan, would “loop around the wastewater treatment facility, connect to the Pace Park and Ride, and eventually connect to the DuPage River Trail,” according to Amy De Boni, community relations director, with the village of Plainfield. (Cathy Janek for Shaw Local News Network/Cathy Janek for Shaw Local News Network)

Eight Illinois communities will share almost $2.4 million in grants to expand access to outdoor recreation, Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday.

The grants come from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund and will be administered by the IDNR. The LWCF program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $5.4 million in local park land acquisitions statewide.

“IDNR is excited to play a small role in helping these exciting outdoors projects become reality,” IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie said in a release announcing the funds. “Conserving and protecting our land, water and recreational opportunities is critical to ensuring future generations have access to nature and the outdoors.”

The village of Minooka will receive $125,000 for the acquisition of 0.95 acres adjacent to Veterans Park. Multi-use paths will be connected through the expanded park to create an extension of the existing Mondamin/Wapella path system, according to the release.

The remaining park area will be developed as open green space and provide a buffer between the neighborhood and the industrial buildings to the south, according to the release.

The village of Minooka will receive $125,000 in state funds for the acquisition of 0.95 acres adjacent to Veterans Park. (Marney Simon)

The Plainfield Township Park District will get $200,000 for plans to acquire 6.5 acres of property along the DuPage River to connect existing sections of the DuPage River Trail, according to the release.

The trail is identified by the Will County Bikeway plan as serving a transportation function by connecting populations and employment centers in Will County, according to the release.

This particular project will be a vital link between the existing multi-use trails at Riverside Parkway and Sunset Park/Hammel Woods along the DuPage River corridor.

The DuPage River Trail is intended to provide connectivity between Naperville and Channahon, connecting downtowns, employment centers, regional retail, and parks and recreation areas, according to the release.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 was adopted to help preserve, develop and ensure access to outdoor recreation facilities to strengthen the health of U.S. citizens. The law created the Land and Water Conservation Fund in the U.S. Treasury as a funding source to implement its outdoor recreation goals.

The LWCF program receives its revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Other grant recipients include the city of Calumet City, Campton Township in Kane County, the Elba-Salem Park District in Knox County, the Genoa Township Park District in DeKalb County, the Wauconda Park District in Lake County and the Wheaton Park District in DuPage County.