Jay’Lin Murphy scores 15 for Joliet Central: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Boys basketball
Joliet Central 62, Lincoln-Way West 31: At Joliet, Jay’Lin Murphy had 15 points to lead the Steelmen to a nonconference win.
Jamarcho Holman put 13 on the board and Danny Thompson added 11.
Seneca 61, Coal City 28: The Irish took an early lead and maintained it for a nonconference victory.
Paxton Giertz led the scoring with 18 points, Brady Sheedy had 12 and Lane Provance added nine.
Girls basketball
Plano 59, Gardner-South Wilmington 50: Addi Fair scored 21 points and Madison Wright added 10 but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
La Salle-Peru 49, Morris 36: At La Salle, Landrie Callahan had 19 points and seven rebounds and Lily Hansen had nine points and nine rebounds but Morris fell in Interstate 8 Conference play.