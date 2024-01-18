January 18, 2024
Girl in Plainfield struck by vehicle after fleeing crash scene

By Felix Sarver
A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she fled from a vehicle after a crash in Plainfield and was struck by another vehicle.

About 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the crash at Route 59 and Riverwalk Court and discovered a Nissan Rogue failed to properly yield to a Toyota RAV4 that was heading south on Route 59, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

The Toyota RAV4 struck the driver’s side of the Nissan Rogue.

A 12-year-old girl who was inside the Nissan Rogue had quickly exited the vehicle and ran east from the crash, police said. She was then struck by a Ford Fusion traveling north on Route 59.

The girl was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for life-threatening injuries, police said.

She remains in the hospital as of Thursday in critical condition.

Illinois State Police are reconstructing the incident for the investigation of the crash.