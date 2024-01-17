January 16, 2024
Logan Cooper puts 28 on the board for Lockport: The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, January 16

Lockport boys, Homewood-Flossmoor girls score victories

Boys basketball

Lockport 64, Andrew 41: At Andrew, Logan Cooper had 28 points and four rebounds, and Collin Miller had 14 points and five rebounds to lead the Porters to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Girls basketball

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Lincoln-Way West 44: Peyton Madl had 16 points, but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference play.

Lincoln-Way Central 49, Lockport 33: At Lockport, Veronica Bafia led the scoring with nine points, but the Porters fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.

