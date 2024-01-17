Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way East’s third-quarter scoring blitz thwarts Lincoln-Way West

NEW LENOX — After trailing Lincoln-Way West 35-33 at halftime and allowing 24 points - including 14 of 15 free-throw shooting - by the Warriors’ Eli Bach, Lincoln-Way East coach Rich Kolimas had something to say to his team in the locker room at intermission.

“I suggested that maybe they could play a little better,” Kolimas said. “I may have said it a bit more colorfully than that, though.”

The combination of message and tone worked to near perfection.

The Griffins (12-5) stormed out of the gate in the third quarter, erupting for a 22-2 run in the first 5:30 of the third to take a commanding 55-37 lead en route to a 79-52 victory over their District 210 rival.

The three-headed backcourt monster of junior Brent Taylor and sophomores BJ Powell and Karson Thomas keyed the run on both ends of the floor, forcing turnovers with their length and quickness and converting those turnovers into transition baskets. Taylor led Lincoln-Way East on the night with 22 points, while Thomas scored 19 and Powell had 18. Bach led all scorers with 33 points for West (10-9).

“Coach told us to pick it up on defense and play more as a team,” Taylor said. “We let No. 2 [Bach] score 24 points on us in the first half. No one should be doing that against us.

“We were able to tighten up our defense and get some runouts for easy baskets.”

Lincoln-Way West’s Eli Bach draws a crowd heading upcourt against Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday. Bach scored a game-high 33 points in a 79-52 defeat. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

East got a basket from Thomas to start the second half and one from Taylor just 30 seconds into the third to take a 37-35 lead. It was the Griffins’ first lead of the game, and they never trailed again. The points kept coming as Powell joined in with a driving basket before Jacob Bereza scored for West.

East, though, scored the next 16 points, getting a a 3-pointer each by Taylor and Powell and a fastbreak slam dunk by Taylor. Bach then hit a 3-pointer and scored in the lane for West to make it 55-42 before East scored on a lob from Taylor to Thomas, who slammed it down with authority. West answered with a Bach basket and a 3-pointer by Wyatt Carlson to cut it to 57-47 near the end of the third quarter. Taylor ended the third by sinking a 3-pointer on which he was fouled, and made the free throw for a 4-point play and a 61-47 lead entering the fourth.

“That four-point play was a dagger,” West coach Tanner Mitchell said. “They had built an 18-point lead and we cut it down to 10, but that 4-point play took away any momentum we had. The final score looks like it was a blowout the whole way, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We have a lot of positives we can take from this game.

“They turned up their defense in the second half. They can score in bunches, especially when their defense is creating scoring opportunities. The final score is not an indication of how well we played for most of this game.”

Lincoln-Way East’s Karson Thomas slams home two of his 19 points in a 79-52 win over Lincoln-Way West on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

In the first half, it was all Bach, all the time. The senior, who is just 20 points shy of 1,000 for his career, consistently drove to the basket and either scored or got fouled, as evidenced by his shooting 15 free throws before halftime. He only shot two free throws in the second half and made them both, making him 15 of 16 from the line for the game. Getting to the line that often placed several Griffins in foul trouble, including both Taylor and Powell, and they sat significant minutes before halftime.

“We had a lot of turnovers early, and Bach just killed us in the first half,” Kolimas said. “Give West credit. They got us in foul trouble and forced some turnovers out of us early.

“We turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and we were able to get some steals. Then we were able to convert those into easy baskets and we went on a run.”