Girls basketball: Youthful Joliet Catholic Academy falls to Carmel Catholic

JOLIET — You can excuse Joliet Catholic Academy coach George Shimko if he views Monday night’s 63-32 loss to East Suburban Catholic Conference rival Carmel Catholic as a learning experience.

The entire season so far has been a learning experience for the Angels, who feature four freshmen and three sophomores on their 12-man roster.

“I have only been around these girls, and they have only been around me, for the last 60 days,” Shimko said. “I am still learning about them and they are still learning about me.

“We do have a lot of younger players playing up, and they are starting to get more comfortable with the speed of varsity basketball.”

Carmel (12-8, 3-2) utilized full-court pressure early to force the Angels (5-9, 0-6) into 10 turnovers in the first quarter. All of those extra possessions allowed the Corsairs to open up a 16-6 lead at the end of the quarter.

JCA was able to cut down on the turnovers in the second quarter and scored eight points, including a 3-pointer each from freshmen Abby Dulinski and DeAnne Cooley, and trailed 28-14 at halftime.

“When you look at all the extra possessions we gave them in the first half, we were only down seven baskets,” Shimko said. “We had flashes where we played well on both offense and defense. In fact, we were pretty efficient with our scoring when we didn’t turn it over.”

Senior Sophia Mihelich scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Her second 3-pointer pulled the Angels to within 33-21 midway through the third, but Carmel went on a 14-4 run to close the quarter and take a 47-25 lead into the fourth. Keira Ackerson had eight of her 19 points, which was tied for the team and game-high with Ashley Shlabowske, in the third, while teammate Ava Gerstung scored all five of her points in the third.

Shlabowske highlighted a 14-2 Carmel run to start the fourth, scoring 12 of the points, to move out to a 59-27 lead and invoke the running clock. JCA got a p[air of free throws by sophomore Symone Holman and a 3-pointer by freshman Addi Farnaus down the stretch.

Dulinski led JCA with nine points, with Mihelich scoring eight. Freshman Emma Birsa had a team-high five rebounds, with Holman, Cooley and senior Camryn Kinsella each coming away with four.

“The effort was there,” Shimko said. “The girls always come out and play hard. There is no issue with these girls’ effort. We just need to continue to work hard. The best and worst thing about basketball is repetition. Doing things over and over can be boring, but when it becomes second nature, you can move on to something else.

“We have quite a few freshmen and sophomores playing big minutes for us, and they are learning a lot. Now, we need to make sure we build off of small successes and turn them into bigger successes. Carmel is a good team and they really shot the ball well. They also moved without the basketball very well, which is a big key. There are things we can learn from this game and if we do that, we will be fine.”